Jonas Vingegaard launches the last week of the Giro with another stage win. The Dane in the pink leader's jersey uses the detour to Ticino to pull further clear in the overall classification.

Jonas Vingegaard is well on his way to triumphing in his third Grand Tour after the Tour de France (2022 and 2023) and the Vuelta (2025). The captain of the Visma Lease-a-Bike team was also in a class of his own at the fourth mountain finish of this 109th Tour of Italy. He won the 16th stage over 113 km from Bellinzona to Carì solo and extended his lead in the overall classification to more than four minutes with his fourth stage win.

Attack 6.5 km before the finish

Second at the mountain arrival in Ticino, 1:09 minutes behind, was the Austrian Felix Gall, who now also occupies 2nd place in the overall classification. The Portuguese rider Afonso Eulalio, who was replaced as leader by Vingegaard on Saturday after ten days in pink, dropped from 2nd to 5th overall.

In the shortest section of this Giro - apart from the individual time trial - Vingegaard took the decision on the final climb. About halfway up the final 12.5 kilometers, he launched a decisive attack and rode irresistibly away from the competition. Shortly beforehand, the last breakaway riders of an original five-man escape group had been caught.

Two more mountain stages

This was the third last official mountain finish of this Giro, the last two are on the program on Friday and Saturday before the tour ends in Rome on Sunday. Wednesday's 17th stage leads over a hilly 202 km in Trentino from Cassano d'Adda to Andalo. The last six kilometers are uphill again.