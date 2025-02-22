Aita Gasparin (left) hands over to Swiss skier Lena Häcki-Gross after two clear shots Keystone

The ambitious Swiss women's relay team failed at the World Championships in Lenzerheide. The quartet finished in a disappointing 14th place in the superior victory of the French.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After numerous places of honor at this home World Championships, hopes were high that the penultimate day would finally see the first Swiss medal at a biathlon World Championships. The organizers announced a daily record of 17,000 spectators who found their way to Lenzerheide on Saturday. But the Swiss fans were disappointed early on.

Even before the first run, the chances of a medal fell to a minimum. Of all people, the experienced Elisa Gasparin had a weak day. As the starting skier, the 33-year-old from Engadin put Switzerland behind in her tenth and last World Championships relay race, despite three reloads and one penalty loop.

Aita Gasperin makes up ground - Häcki-Gross goes all in

In 19th place, Elisa Gasparin handed over to Amy Baserga, already over a minute behind a podium place, who only just managed to avoid another penalty at the shooting range, which increased the handicap to one and a half minutes. Aita Gasparin then made up ground with two clear shots. Starting in 9th place, Lena Häcki-Gross then took full risk in the prone shooting, but the poker did not work. Four penalty rounds put paid to Switzerland's chances of a medal.

Victory went to defending champions France with a lead of over one and a half minutes over the second-placed Norwegians, who put their stamp on the race right from the start with starting skier Lou Jeanmonnot. For her team-mate Julia Simon, it was her fourth gold medal at these World Championships after winning the individual title, the single mixed relay and the mixed relay. In the battle for bronze, Sweden came out on top ahead of Austria and Germany.

The men start the relay competition at 15:05. The mass start races are still on the program on Sunday to conclude the title fights in Graubünden.