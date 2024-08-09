  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Filipino is the biggest winner in Paris Free house, free food, free colonoscopy - Olympic champion is rewarded handsomely

Jan Arnet

9.8.2024

Carlos Yulo Edriel has reason to be happy - and not just because of his gold medal.
Carlos Yulo Edriel has reason to be happy - and not just because of his gold medal.
imago

The rewards for success at the Olympic Games vary from nation to nation. The Philippines are particularly generous, as the example of gymnastics star Carlos Edriel Yulo shows.

9.8.2024

"It's so crazy, I don't know what to feel right now," says Carlos Edriel Yulo on Sunday after winning his second gold medal in Paris. Before his victory in the vault, the 24-year-old from the Philippines had already triumphed in the floor exercise.

Yulo thus became the first Filipino ever to win gold in gymnastics at the Olympic Games. The long list of rewards that now await Yulo shows just how proud his nation is.

According to media reports, the gymnast will not only receive 10 million Philippine pesos from the government (just under 151,000 Swiss francs) for his Olympic success, but also a number of other bonuses:

The bonus for Carlos Edriel Yulo

  • 10 million Philippine pesos (151,000 Swiss francs) from the Sports Commission
  • 3 million pesos (45,000 Swiss francs) from the Chamber of Deputies
  • A house financed by the state
  • A fully furnished apartment worth the equivalent of 360,000 francs in a wealthy neighborhood near the capital Manila
  • A lifetime supply of food from numerous restaurants in the Philippines
  • An iPhone 16
  • Free lifetime colonoscopies - but only when he is 45 years old
Show more

"I'm really blessed and grateful," Yulo tells reporters after the biggest win of his career. When asked if he will now get two houses, one for each gold medal, he replies: "I think so, but I should really check if that's true."

Olympic ticker. Heptathlete Kälin in the race for a medal ++ Kambundji misses out on the 100 m hurdles final

Olympic tickerHeptathlete Kälin in the race for a medal ++ Kambundji misses out on the 100 m hurdles final

Bonus for Swiss medal winners is limited

Incidentally, an Olympic medal is most financially rewarding in Singapore. For gold there is a bonus of CHF 740,000, for silver CHF 370,000 and for bronze CHF 185,000.

Switzerland remains fairly modest in comparison. According to the Tagesanzeiger, Chiara Leone will receive CHF 55,000 for her gold medal, show jumper Steve Guerdat CHF 44,000 for silver and bronze winners such as swimmer Roman Mityukov CHF 33,000.

While in most countries only the medal winners are rewarded, in Switzerland even eighth-placed athletes still receive bonuses. There are also nations that do not pay their athletes a bonus at all. These include Great Britain, Iceland, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden.

Financial trick. That's why Duplantis only ever breaks the world record by one centimeter

Financial trickThat's why Duplantis only ever breaks the world record by one centimeter

Videos from the department

Olympic news

Corona infection. Sprint star Lyles forgoes further Olympic appearances

Corona infectionSprint star Lyles forgoes further Olympic appearances

Olympic final at the Parc des Princes. Can hosts France break Spain's incredible streak?

Olympic final at the Parc des PrincesCan hosts France break Spain's incredible streak?

Uniqlo commercial. Roger Federer dances ballet at the Paris Opera

Uniqlo commercialRoger Federer dances ballet at the Paris Opera

"There is no greater disgrace"Dutchman provokes Germany goalie after field hockey final and triggers riots

Taken out in a wheelchair. Lyles takes bronze despite corona infection - winner Tebogo blasphemes about the US sprint star

Taken out in a wheelchairLyles takes bronze despite corona infection - winner Tebogo blasphemes about the US sprint star

Hüberli/Brunner play for bronze. These are the Olympic highlights from Friday

Hüberli/Brunner play for bronzeThese are the Olympic highlights from Friday