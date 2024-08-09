Carlos Yulo Edriel has reason to be happy - and not just because of his gold medal. imago

The rewards for success at the Olympic Games vary from nation to nation. The Philippines are particularly generous, as the example of gymnastics star Carlos Edriel Yulo shows.

Jan Arnet

"It's so crazy, I don't know what to feel right now," says Carlos Edriel Yulo on Sunday after winning his second gold medal in Paris. Before his victory in the vault, the 24-year-old from the Philippines had already triumphed in the floor exercise.

Yulo thus became the first Filipino ever to win gold in gymnastics at the Olympic Games. The long list of rewards that now await Yulo shows just how proud his nation is.

According to media reports, the gymnast will not only receive 10 million Philippine pesos from the government (just under 151,000 Swiss francs) for his Olympic success, but also a number of other bonuses:

The bonus for Carlos Edriel Yulo 10 million Philippine pesos (151,000 Swiss francs) from the Sports Commission

3 million pesos (45,000 Swiss francs) from the Chamber of Deputies

A house financed by the state

A fully furnished apartment worth the equivalent of 360,000 francs in a wealthy neighborhood near the capital Manila

A lifetime supply of food from numerous restaurants in the Philippines

An iPhone 16

Free lifetime colonoscopies - but only when he is 45 years old Show more

"I'm really blessed and grateful," Yulo tells reporters after the biggest win of his career. When asked if he will now get two houses, one for each gold medal, he replies: "I think so, but I should really check if that's true."

Bonus for Swiss medal winners is limited

Incidentally, an Olympic medal is most financially rewarding in Singapore. For gold there is a bonus of CHF 740,000, for silver CHF 370,000 and for bronze CHF 185,000.

Switzerland remains fairly modest in comparison. According to the Tagesanzeiger, Chiara Leone will receive CHF 55,000 for her gold medal, show jumper Steve Guerdat CHF 44,000 for silver and bronze winners such as swimmer Roman Mityukov CHF 33,000.

While in most countries only the medal winners are rewarded, in Switzerland even eighth-placed athletes still receive bonuses. There are also nations that do not pay their athletes a bonus at all. These include Great Britain, Iceland, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden.

