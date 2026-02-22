Perfect finish for freestyle ski star Eileen Gu. Keystone

China's Eileen Gu defies the weather chaos in the halfpipe and wins gold after all at the Winter Games in Milan-Cortina. It is her third medal at these games.

Freestyle superstar Eileen Gu silenced all critics on the last day. The 22-year-old Chinese woman with US roots came out on top in the halfpipe final ahead of compatriot Li Fanghui and Brit Zoe Atkin to win her third title at the Olympic Games. Gu had triumphed twice at her home Games in Beijing in 2022.

Gu demonstrated her great class in the final. She put the fall in the first final run behind her. Gu jumped almost four meters high in finals 2 and 3 and impressed with the most difficult tricks. After the race, she first sank into the snow and then into her mother's arms. "I did it," she said to the TV cameras with tears in her eyes. Gu is one of the most dazzling athletes in freestyle and has several million followers on social networks.

Gu is less popular in Switzerland: just like four years ago, Gu stole Mathilde Gremaud's coach (Misra Noto) shortly before the Olympics. In slopestyle, the Swiss Gremaud snatched the gold medal from her rival and ex-coach. Eileen Gu had to settle for silver in both the slopestyle and big air competitions.

Due to bad weather, the halfpipe final in Livigno was postponed from Saturday to Sunday.

