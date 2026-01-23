Following its championship debut, Fribourg-Gottéron also swept the board at the Swiss Ice Hockey Awards.

At the gala in Interlaken, Reto Berra was named MVP of the last playoffs, succeeding ZSC forward Sven Andrighetto. The championship-winning goalie from Fribourg also took home the award for best goalie of the season.

Julien Sprunger also received two awards. Fribourg’s retiring captain, who capped off his career with the long-awaited first championship title, was voted the league’s most popular player in an online poll and was also honored with the “Special Award” for his outstanding career.

In his final season with HC Davos, captain Matej Stransky was named MVP of the qualifying round, impressing with 53 points in 46 games and an outstanding plus/minus rating (plus 34).

For the sixth time—and the third time in a row—Alina Müller was named Player of the Year. In the domestic Women's League, Lara Stalder of Zug, the league champion and cup winner, was named MVP.

Together with their teammates on the national team, the two also accepted the “Hockey Award” for outstanding achievements. The national team, led by head coach Colin Muller—who has since stepped down—earned the honor by winning the Olympic bronze medal in Milan. The men’s national team was also awarded the same special prize for winning its third consecutive World Championship silver medal at the exciting home tournament.