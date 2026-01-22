Cyprien Sarrazin celebrated great downhill victories, Laura Gimmler is successful in cross-country skiing. Now they are often out and about together. As the Frenchman reveals, for a very special reason.

DPA dpa

Germany's cross-country skiing ace Laura Gimmler will have a very special fan on the course at the Winter Olympics - her boyfriend Cyprien Sarrazin. The 31-year-old ski racer has made the love between the two winter athletes official.

He was on cross-country skis quite a lot in January. "I don't do it for training reasons," the Frenchman told Bild. When asked whether he does it to spend time with his girlfriend, he said: "Exactly! I really enjoy it." A few days ago, Sarrazin had already posted a cross-country skiing picture of the couple on Instagram. Gimmler (32) did not want to comment further on the relationship when asked.

Sarrazin's fight for life and death

Sarrazin, meanwhile, will miss the Games in Italy. The downhill skier crashed so badly in Bormio in December 2024 that he almost died. The Kitzbühel double winner from January 2024 hit his head during downhill training. He underwent emergency surgery due to a bleed on his brain and was in a coma for days.

Sarrazin and Gimmler: Kitzbühel winner loves cross-country ace - Gallery Downhill skier Cyprien Sarrazin has made his relationship with Laura Gimmler public. (archive picture) Image: dpa His world was still in order then: Cyprien Sarrazin. (archive picture) Image: dpa Sarrazin and Gimmler: Kitzbühel winner loves cross-country ace - Gallery Downhill skier Cyprien Sarrazin has made his relationship with Laura Gimmler public. (archive picture) Image: dpa His world was still in order then: Cyprien Sarrazin. (archive picture) Image: dpa

A large scar that stretches over half his head bears witness to the accident and the operation. It was a year before he was even able to stand on skis again. It is still unclear whether he will return to the race slopes.

Sarrazin is hoping for a comeback. His love for Gimmler could now also help him. He wants to cheer her on at the Olympic races in Val di Fiemme in February: "I'll be there. But as a cross-country skiing fan."