Pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati's qualifying exit causes a stir. The Frenchman fails to clear the height of 5.70 meters - because he hits the bar with a sensitive part of his body.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati fails to qualify.

Because the Frenchman clears the bar with his penis during his attempt over 5.70 meters, a video of his jump goes viral. Show more

The bar fell and the scene went viral. A video of the pole vaulter's qualifying attempt at the Olympic Games in Paris has caused a stir on the internet. You can see it: The Frenchman Anthony Ammirati, who fails at the height of 5.70 meters and misses the final - in a very curious way.

Ammirati had already half cleared the bar, but touched it with his legs and finally cleared it completely - with his penis. A video of the 21-year-old's Olympic exit was shared and commented on several times on social media. It is "not the worst thing in the world to lose a gold medal at the Olympics because you have French baguette with you", wrote one user and posted several smiley faces. The Frenchman may have lost at the Games, but he won in life, said another.

Ammirati's medal dream has been shattered. However, the fact that such a mishap has also happened to other pole vaulters in the past might give him some consolation.

Not the worse thing in the World losing a Gold Medal in the #Olympics because you're packing a French Baguette 🤣😂😂 Anthony Ammirati you sir won at life 🤣😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QfYVWNeGeR — Opie Radio podcast (@OpieRadio) August 3, 2024

dpa