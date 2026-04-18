William Bon Mardion, Samuel Equy and Xavier Gachet celebrate their victory. KEYSTONE

The Patrouille des Glaciers, the historic sporting ski touring competition of the Swiss army in the high mountains of Valais, has ended with French successes. However, it is no longer just soldiers who take part in the adventure.

Michael Wegmann

Officially, the Patrouille des Glaciers serves the army to "maintain and train the alpine skills of the deployed units", as it advertises on its homepage. In practice, however, the event is also a welcome starting opportunity for the best ski touring athletes - the sport was even an Olympic sport for the first time in February - as well as a challenge for numerous adventurous recreational athletes.

However, the Swiss figureheads had to admit defeat on the 57.5 kilometers from Zermatt to Verbier and after an altitude difference of 4386 meters. Rémi Bonnet, the most successful Swiss ski touring athlete in history and current overall World Cup winner, and his two teammates "only" finished in second place a good five minutes behind the victorious French trio of Xavier Gachet, Samuel Equy and William Bon Mardion.

Record number of women's teams

For the first time in the history of the Patrouille des Glaciers, victory in the men's race went to a trio from France. The women's race was also won by a French team - with a course record of 7:04.41 hours. Olympic champion Marianne Fatton and her teammates came second, around 22 minutes behind. Bonnet and Fatton have already won the race in previous years.

Beaten, but satisfied: The best Swiss around Rémi Bonnet (left) at the Patrouille des Glaciers "only" took 2nd place. Keystone

A total of 1376 teams with 5500 people had registered for this year's edition - including 126 women-only teams, more than ever before. The first races had to be postponed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the risk of avalanches on the course.

The Patrouille des Glaciers dates back to the occupation of the border during the Second World War and took place for the first time in 1943. The race, which takes place every two years, was intended to test the endurance and resilience of the soldiers. Around 900 military personnel were deployed to organize the event.