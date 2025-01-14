Frenchman Charlie Dalin wins the 10th Vendée Globe circumnavigation. He beats the record from 2017 by almost ten days.
The Frenchman set a record for the solo and non-stop race with a time of 64 days, 19 hours, 22 minutes and 49 seconds.
Dalin started in western France on November 10 and crossed the finish line in Les Sables-d'Olonne at sunrise at 8:25 am to the sound of the horns of a large convoy of boats. He led for most of the course and is expected to have a half-day lead over compatriot Yoann Richomme.
Switzerland's Justine Mettraux is currently classified in ninth place and should reach the finish in just over a week.