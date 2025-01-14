Done: Charlie Dalin is back in Les Sables d'Olonne in record time Keystone

Frenchman Charlie Dalin wins the 10th Vendée Globe circumnavigation. He beats the record from 2017 by almost ten days.

The Frenchman set a record for the solo and non-stop race with a time of 64 days, 19 hours, 22 minutes and 49 seconds.

Dalin started in western France on November 10 and crossed the finish line in Les Sables-d'Olonne at sunrise at 8:25 am to the sound of the horns of a large convoy of boats. He led for most of the course and is expected to have a half-day lead over compatriot Yoann Richomme.

Switzerland's Justine Mettraux is currently classified in ninth place and should reach the finish in just over a week.