The fact that the ZSC Lions have successfully defended their title is not without a certain logic. A lot is going right at the Zurich club at the moment.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The ZSC Lions win game 5 of the playoff final in Lausanne 3:2 and, after the Champions League title, also win the Swiss championship.

In the early hours of the morning, the team receives a frenetic welcome from its own fans in the Swiss Life Arena, which really gets the championship party going.

The title defense is by no means a coincidence. A lot is going right for the Zurich club at the moment. Show more

Of course, the ZSC Lions are in a good financial position, otherwise they wouldn't be able to afford players like the Swiss NHL returnees Dean Kukan, Yannick Weber, Sven Andrighetto and Denis Malgin. Above all, however, excellent work is being done in training, and it is not without reason that the Lions' organization won the title in all junior levels in which a Swiss champion is crowned this season (U15, U17, U20).

In addition, ZSC is the only team in the National League to have a real farm team in the Swiss League, which is an advantage that should not be underestimated. Of the 33 players used in the championship, including goalkeepers, 18 have already played for the Lions as junior players. That really says it all.

The Zurich team has a perfect mix of young and experienced players. In addition, the team hardly underwent any changes this season and was therefore well-rehearsed. This is not always an advantage after a championship title, as it can have a negative impact on the team's hunger for success. However, this was clearly not the case for ZSC. "We have so many players with character in the team, we're not going to rest, we're all aware that it's going to be even more difficult because we're the hunted," Sven Andrighetto told Keystone-SDA last September before the start of the National League. Captain Patrick Geering also emphasized this awareness. Before the championship title, the first goal of the season had already been achieved - winning the Champions Hockey League.

Three national team players in the fourth line

The fourth line, which normally consists of Nicolas Baechler, Justin Sigrist and Chris Baltisberger in the playoffs, underlines just how well positioned ZSC is. All three have already played in international games. Andrighetto and Malgin then underlined that they are currently the two best Swiss forwards in the National League. Sporting director Sven Leuenberger also proved to have a good hand with the foreigners. In goal, the Czech Simon Hrubec, who was signed in 2022 after a tip from former ZSC coach Bob Hartley, was once again outstanding.

Sven Andrighetto was outstanding in the playoffs. Picture: Keystone

The maturity of the team proves how well they coped with the surprising change of coach at the end of December. The highly decorated Marc Crawford announced his resignation for health reasons. He was replaced by Marco Bayer, who had previously held the same position at the GCK Lions farm team. This is the 52-year-old's first time as head coach in the top Swiss league! Although four of the first five games were lost under his leadership, the team was ready when it really mattered for the first time, namely in the semi-final first leg of the Champions Hockey League at Genève-Servette, and won 6:1 with aplomb.

There are those who say that, given the quality of the Lions' team, it doesn't matter who is on the bench. That's nonsense, of course. Bayer has succeeded perfectly in keeping the stars happy and using them in the right way. That's what a team like this is all about, it's more about the interpersonal components. Bayer doesn't take himself too seriously and exudes an infectious calm. You could tell that he enjoyed every minute with this team and that had a positive effect. In view of the successes achieved, it would be surprising if he were not allowed to remain in office. What is certain is that he will remain in the Lions' organization, if not as coach of the ZSC, then he will return to the farm team.

Impressive home series

The Lions have been playing in their own arena in Zurich-Altstetten since 2022. ZSC has been unbeaten in the 12,000-capacity stadium for 16 play-off games, which is a more than astonishing streak.

The Zurich team successfully defended the title back in 2001. Kloten have been Swiss champions three times in a row, winning four times in a row from 1993 to 1996. Although the National League is currently more evenly matched than ever before, the title is likely to go to ZSC again next season. Once again, there will be hardly any changes to the Zurich team - Yannick Zehnder, who has moved to Lausanne, will be replaced by Thierry Bader from SC Bern. And the foundation for further success has already been laid thanks to the good work in the youth sector.