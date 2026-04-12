The players of Fribourg-Gottéron in a frenzy of joy. Keystone

Fribourg-Gottéron make it to the playoff final for the fifth time. In the fifth game of the semi-final series against Genève-Servette, the team from Fribourg secured a decisive fourth win at home with a 6-2 victory. Meanwhile, qualifying winners Davos eliminate champions ZSC.

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Qualifying winners Davos eliminated defending champions ZSC Lions with a 4:1 victory to reach the playoff final for the first time since their 31st and last championship title in 2015. The Grisons won the fifth game of the semi-final series 2:1 after overtime.

ZSC thus lost a playoff series for the first time in three years. The record champions HCD will face Fribourg-Gottéron in the final next Saturday. In the other semi-final, the runners-up in the qualifying round beat Genève-Servette 6-2 on Sunday, also with a 4-1 victory.

Fribourg eliminates Servette and advances to the final

The hosts earned their success on Sunday with a clear improvement in performance. Fribourg coach Roger Rönnberg was able to count on his recovered captain Julien Sprunger and Swedish defenseman Patrik Nemeth, who has served his long suspension.

Gottéron took the lead twice and Servette equalized twice. However, Geneva had no answer to Jeremi Gerber's 3:2 shortly after half-time. The preliminary decision was made in a matter of seconds with just under eight minutes remaining: First Geneva's Jimmy Vesey missed the post, then Lucas Wallmark scored his second goal of the evening to make it 4:2 and put the majority of the 9,372 spectators in the sold-out arena in a celebratory mood. Goals 5 and 6 were scored by Christoph Bertschy and Marcus Sörensen respectively into the empty Geneva goal.

Ville Peltonen put all his eggs in one basket in his last game as Servette coach. Before Sweden's national team coach Sam Hallam takes over in Geneva next season, Peltonen put his trust in Robert Mayer in goal for the first time since the end of January instead of national goalie Stéphane Charlin. Geneva's 2023 champion goalie promptly let the first shot (and a durable one at that) pass through his net in the 8th minute. His teammates corrected this mistake, but in the end the hoped-for impetus from the goalkeeper change failed to materialize.

Fribourg will play in the playoff final next Saturday for the fifth time in the club's history and for the first time in 13 years. In 1992, 1993 and 1994, Gottéron lost three finals series in a row against Bern (2:3 wins) and Kloten (twice 1:3) in the days of Slava Bykov and Andrei Khomutov. In 2013, the Fribourg team again lost 4-2 to the SCB as qualifying winners.

Telegram:

Fribourg-Gottéron - Genève-Servette 6:2 (1:1, 2:1, 3:0)

9372 spectators. - SR Wiegand/Lemelin (USA), Francey/Stalder. - Goals: 8. Wallmark (Marchon) 1:0. 18. Pouliot (Le Coultre, Karrer) 1:1. 25. Streule 2:1. 28. Granlund (Vesey, Manninen/powerplay goal) 2:2. 32. Gerber (Walser, Rathgeb) 3:2. 53. Wallmark 4:2. 56. Bertschy 5:2 (into the empty net). 60 (59:37) Sörensen 6:2 (into the empty net). - Penalties: 2 times 2 minutes against Fribourg-Gottéron, 3 times 2 minutes against Genève-Servette. - PostFinance top scorers: Borgström; Granlund.

Fribourg-Gottéron: Berra; Rathgeb, Kapla; Seiler, Streule; Jecker, Nemeth; Johnson; Bertschy, Borgström, Biasca; Sörensen, Wallmark, Marchon; Gerber, De la Rose, Reber; Sprunger, Walser, Dorthe; Nicolet.

Genève-Servette: Mayer; Rutta, Berni; Saarijärvi, Chanton; Karrer, Le Coultre; Sutter; Puljujärvi, Manninen, Granlund; Bozon, Jooris, Vesey; Ignatavicius, Pouliot, Hischier; Praplan, Verboon, Noah Rod; Miranda.

Remarks: Fribourg-Gottéron without Schmid, Glauser, Sprunger (all injured), Arola, Ljunggren, Rau and Rattie (all overage foreigners). Genève-Servette without Richard (injured) and Brassard (extra man). Genève-Servette without a goalkeeper from 55:15 to 55:47 and 56:08 to 59:37.