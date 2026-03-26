Gottéron captain Julien Sprunger and goalie Reto Berra are happy about the 2-2 draw in the series against the Lakers. Keystone

Fribourg-Gottéron is back in business. The qualifying runners-up won the fourth quarter-final game against the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers 6-2 away from home and equalized the best-of-7 series at 2-2.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Two days after the 4-0 win in front of their home crowd, the Fribourg team made a clear statement on their visit to the upper end of Lake Zurich. And they did so despite the fact that Andrea Glauser, a key player in defense, was now also missing due to injury after Marcus Sörensen, Sandro Schmid and Attilio Biasca had to retire.

However, coach Roger Rönnberg's team did not let this put them off. It was determined to take control from the start and took the lead in the 8th minute with a 1:0 goal from American defender Michael Kapla. The visitors also pulled the plug on their opponents with quick goals in the middle and final periods. Top scorer Henrik Borgström made it 2:0 just 51 seconds after the first intermission. The 4:1 and 5:1 by Nathan Marchon (45.) and Kevin Nicolet (46.) were a double strike within 22 seconds.

After the Lakers were beaten for the first time in Freiburg in their fourth game of the season on Tuesday, they suffered their first home defeat in this playoff/play-in campaign with an uninspired performance. Any hopes of getting back into the game after captain Nico Dünner's goal in the 26th minute to make it 2:1 were dashed by Yannick Rathgeb, who made it 3:1 in the 36th minute. The Gottéron defenseman went on to score twice in the final period.

The power play was not a factor in the fourth duel between these two teams either. All eight goals were scored when the teams were tied. Fribourg-Gottéron will play at home again on Saturday.

Telegram:

Rapperswil-Jona Lakers - Fribourg-Gottéron 2:6 (0:1, 1:2, 1:3)

5829 spectators. - SR Wiegand/Hungerbühler, Gnemmi/Huguet. - Goals: 8. Kapla (Rau, De la Rose) 0:1. 21. (20:51) Borgström (Bertschy) 0:2. 26. Dünner (Hofer) 1:2. 36. Rathgeb (Rau) 1:3. 45. (44:39) Marchon 1:4. 46. (45:01) Nicolet 1:5. 49. Rathgeb (Marchon) 1:6. 52. Zangger (Taibel) 2:6. - Penalties: 4 times 2 minutes against Rapperswil-Jona Lakers, 5 times 2 minutes against Fribourg-Gottéron. - PostFinance top scorers: Moy; Borgström.

Rapperswil-Jona Lakers: Nyffeler; Pilut, Maier; Capaul, Larsson; Jelovac, Dufner; Henauer; Strömwall, Rask, Wetter; Zangger, Taibel, Lammer; Fritz, Moy, Jensen; Hofer, Albrecht, Dünner; Graf.

Fribourg-Gottéron: Berra; Rathgeb, Kapla; Seiler, Streule; Jecker, Nemeth; Johnson; Rau, Wallmark, De la Rose; Bertschy, Borgström, Dorthe; Sprunger, Walser, Marchon; Nicolet, Reber, Gerber; Rod.

Remarks: Rapperswil-Jona Lakers without Maillet and Honka (both overage foreigners). Fribourg-Gottéron without Sörensen, Schmid, Biasca and Glauser (all injured), Ljunggren, Arola, Rattie (all overage foreigners).