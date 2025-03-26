Fribourg-Gottéron eliminates the SCB - Gallery Gottéron celebrates in Bern - defenseman Yannick Rathgeb scores the game-winner to make it 2-0. Image: Keystone Gottéron never trailed in the quarter-final series against SCB. Image: Keystone With the appointment of Lars Leuenberger as head coach just before Christmas, Gottéron achieved a major success. Image: Keystone HC Fribourg-Gottéron already won the Spengler Cup in the week before Christmas. Image: Keystone For SC Bern, the season ends in the quarter-finals. SCB has not won a playoff series since its last title in 2019. Image: Keystone Fribourg-Gottéron eliminates the SCB - Gallery Gottéron celebrates in Bern - defenseman Yannick Rathgeb scores the game-winner to make it 2-0. Image: Keystone Gottéron never trailed in the quarter-final series against SCB. Image: Keystone With the appointment of Lars Leuenberger as head coach just before Christmas, Gottéron achieved a major success. Image: Keystone HC Fribourg-Gottéron already won the Spengler Cup in the week before Christmas. Image: Keystone For SC Bern, the season ends in the quarter-finals. SCB has not won a playoff series since its last title in 2019. Image: Keystone

HC Fribourg-Gottéron completes the playoff semi-finals of the ice hockey championship. The Fribourg team wins game 7 in Bern against SCB 4:1.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Fribourg-Gottéron defeats SC Bern in Game 7 and advances to the playoff semi-finals.

The 31-year-old Swede Daniel Ljunggren was the man of the match.

Simon Moser scored Bern's only goal in the 51st minute to make it 1:3. From the 50th minute onwards, Bern played without a goalie with six outfield players.

The semi-final pairings are Lausanne - Fribourg and ZSC Lions - Davos. Show more

This means that a team from western Switzerland will contest the playoff final for the third time in a row. Genève-Servette Hockey Club won the title for the first time in 2023, while Lausanne Hockey Club only lost the "Finalissima" against the ZSC Lions in 2024.

It is no sensation that Fribourg-Gottéron, who finished sixth in the qualifiers, prevailed against Bern, who finished third, in the thrilling series of Zähringen derbies. Since the change of coach to Lars Leuenberger just before Christmas and the Spengler Cup (which Fribourg also won), Fribourg have established themselves as a top team in the National League. Gottéron led 2-0 and 3-1 in the quarter-final series against SCB. And above all, Fribourg never trailed during the entire series.

Marchon's chances

In Game 7 in Bern in the sold-out arena, Fribourg should have been behind. Marc Marchon had the golden chance after 23:40 minutes: Standing free in front of the open net, the most successful Swiss scorer in SC Bern's playoffs was unable to get the puck past goalie Reto Berra in two attempts.

102 seconds later, Fribourg took the lead instead of Bern. Daniel Ljunggren deflected a long-range shot from Dave Sutter unstoppably to make it 1:0. In the following ten minutes, defenders Yannick Rathgeb and Maximilian Streule increased the lead from 1:0 to 3:0. Three out of five shots found their way into the net in this phase of the game.

The man from the Swiss League

The man of the match was 31-year-old Swede Daniel Ljunggren. What a story! The Swede played for Thurgau in the Swiss League this season. He was eliminated with Thurgau in the playoffs in four games against Visp. He has scored just one goal as a center forward in the Swiss League since January 18. HC Fribourg-Gottéron brought in Lunggren with a B-license as a stopgap for their playoffs. No appearances were planned. But after the suspension of Andreas Borgman and the absence of Jacob de la Rose, he was nevertheless included in the lineup - and Ljunggren repaid the trust with the most important goal of the series.

And SC Bern? They disappointed across the board in this Game 7, which they had worked so hard for. The Bernese still haven't won a playoff series since their last championship title in 2019. The goalie poker with again two castling between Adam Reideborn and Philip Wüthrich did not work out again. A year ago, Reideborn lost the seventh quarter-final game in Zug (also after castling); this time, Wüthrich guarded the goal in Game 7 with modest success (catch rate 86%).

Without a goalie from the 50th minute.

Simon Moser scored Bern's only goal in the 51st minute to make it 1:3. At that point, Bern was already playing without a goalie with six outfield players. Bern's head coach Jussi Tapola took his goalie off the ice for the first time in the 50th minute. Jakob Lilja secured Freiburg's victory after 57 minutes with a shot into the empty net.