The Fribourg players with Julien Sprunger celebrate the championship title after their victory against Davos. KEYSTONE

Seventh game, fourth overtime, first championship title for Fribourg-Gottéron. At the end of a dramatic playoff final, Lucas Wallmark scores to give Fribourg a 3-2 win in overtime of the seventh game.

Syl Battistuzzi

Fribourg-Gottéron has finally reached the goal of its dreams, and it could only end like this. For only the second time since the play-off final has been played in best-of-7 format, overtime had to decide the new Swiss champions in the finalissima. In 2001, it was Morgan Samuelsson, who died too soon, who scored ZSC's winner in Lugano. And once again it was a Swede who decided the championship.

In the 6th minute of the extra period, Fribourg had an overtime play when Calle Andersson played the puck over the boards in his own third. Lucas Wallmark scored to make it 3:2, meaning Davos narrowly missed out on their first championship title since 2015, while Fribourg-Gottéron were crowned champions for the first time in their 89-year club history. In what was probably the closest and most controversial final series since the introduction of the playoffs.

Lucas Wallmark shot Fribourg-Gottéron to the championship title Keystone

Zadina saves Davos in overtime

Fribourg was well on its way to the first championship title in the club's history with a narrow 2:1 lead until just under twelve minutes to go. Then Filip Zadina scored shortly before the end of a power play with a precise low shot to equalize. Tino Kessler then missed Davos' lucky punch with a hammer on the crossbar.

While the home fans and the surprisingly large number of Freiburg supporters in the arena, which was sold out with 6,547 spectators as in all the finals, fought a duel in the stands, the two teams battled for the trophy with increasingly empty tanks but unbroken commitment. Right up to the sweet end for the visitors.

Fribourg with the better start

The visitors from Fribourg got off to the much better start in this all-important game. In the first 14 minutes, Henrik Borgström scored in overtime and Jamiro Reber after a technical masterstroke by defenceman Patrik Nemeth behind the opposing goal to give Fribourg a 2:0 lead. Similar to Game 5, when Davos even overcame a 0:3 deficit, the Davos team was hardly impressed.

Klas Dahlbeck reduced the deficit before the first break with a shot under the crossbar. In the middle period, the qualification winners trapped the runners-up in their defensive third for long periods and also had some excellent chances to equalize. The best ones came from the ever dangerous Filip Zadina (25') and Chris Egli (31') with the once convincing fourth line. However, the Freiburg defense held on to the narrow lead with difficulty. Until the 49th minute. In the end, the heroic fight was rewarded - in a final that truly deserved no loser.

Telegram

Davos - Fribourg-Gottéron 2:3 (1:2, 0:0, 1:0, 0:1) n.V.

6547 spectators (sold out). - SR Lemelin/Wiegand; Obwegeser/Schlegel.

Goals: 3rd Borgström (Kapla, Wallmark, Sörensen/powerplay goal) 0:1. 14th Reber (Nemeth, Gerber) 0:2. 17. Dahlbeck (Frick) 1:2. 49. Zadina (Andersson, Dahlbeck/Exclusion Nemeth) 2:2. 66. (65:56) Wallmark 2:3. - Penalties: 6 times 2 minutes against Davos, 4 times 2 minutes against Fribourg.

Davos: Aeschlimann; Frick, Dahlbeck; Andersson, Jung; Gross, Barandun; Guebey; Stransky, Corvi, Lemieux; Frehner, Ryfors, Kessler; Waidacher, Asplund, Zadina; Knak, Egli, Parrée; Aebli.

Fribourg-Gottéron: Berra; Rathgeb, Kapla; Jecker, Nemeth; Seiler, Streule; Johnson; Bertschy, Borgström, Biasca; Sörensen, Wallmark, Marchon; Gerber, De la Rose, Reber; Sprunger, Walser, Dorthe; Nicolet.

Remarks: Davos without Fora, Nussbaumer, Gredig, Hollenstein (all injured), Claesson, Tambellini and Taponen (all overtime). Fribourg without Glauser, Schmid (both injured), Arola Ljunggren, Rau and Rattie (all overage foreigners). Post and crossbar shots: 16 Gross, 58 Kessler.

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