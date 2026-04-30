Seventh game, fourth overtime, first championship title for Fribourg-Gottéron. At the end of a dramatic playoff final, Lucas Wallmark scores to give Fribourg a 3-2 win in overtime of the seventh game.
Fribourg-Gottéron has finally reached the goal of its dreams, and it could only end like this. For only the second time since the play-off final has been played in best-of-7 format, overtime had to decide the new Swiss champions in the finalissima. In 2001, it was Morgan Samuelsson, who died too soon, who scored ZSC's winner in Lugano. And once again it was a Swede who decided the championship.
In the 6th minute of the extra period, Fribourg had an overtime play when Calle Andersson played the puck over the boards in his own third. Lucas Wallmark scored to make it 3:2, meaning Davos narrowly missed out on their first championship title since 2015, while Fribourg-Gottéron were crowned champions for the first time in their 89-year club history. In what was probably the closest and most controversial final series since the introduction of the playoffs.
Zadina saves Davos in overtime
Fribourg was well on its way to the first championship title in the club's history with a narrow 2:1 lead until just under twelve minutes to go. Then Filip Zadina scored shortly before the end of a power play with a precise low shot to equalize. Tino Kessler then missed Davos' lucky punch with a hammer on the crossbar.
While the home fans and the surprisingly large number of Freiburg supporters in the arena, which was sold out with 6,547 spectators as in all the finals, fought a duel in the stands, the two teams battled for the trophy with increasingly empty tanks but unbroken commitment. Right up to the sweet end for the visitors.
Fribourg with the better start
The visitors from Fribourg got off to the much better start in this all-important game. In the first 14 minutes, Henrik Borgström scored in overtime and Jamiro Reber after a technical masterstroke by defenceman Patrik Nemeth behind the opposing goal to give Fribourg a 2:0 lead. Similar to Game 5, when Davos even overcame a 0:3 deficit, the Davos team was hardly impressed.
Klas Dahlbeck reduced the deficit before the first break with a shot under the crossbar. In the middle period, the qualification winners trapped the runners-up in their defensive third for long periods and also had some excellent chances to equalize. The best ones came from the ever dangerous Filip Zadina (25') and Chris Egli (31') with the once convincing fourth line. However, the Freiburg defense held on to the narrow lead with difficulty. Until the 49th minute. In the end, the heroic fight was rewarded - in a final that truly deserved no loser.
Telegram
Davos - Fribourg-Gottéron 2:3 (1:2, 0:0, 1:0, 0:1) n.V.
6547 spectators (sold out). - SR Lemelin/Wiegand; Obwegeser/Schlegel.
Goals: 3rd Borgström (Kapla, Wallmark, Sörensen/powerplay goal) 0:1. 14th Reber (Nemeth, Gerber) 0:2. 17. Dahlbeck (Frick) 1:2. 49. Zadina (Andersson, Dahlbeck/Exclusion Nemeth) 2:2. 66. (65:56) Wallmark 2:3. - Penalties: 6 times 2 minutes against Davos, 4 times 2 minutes against Fribourg.
Davos: Aeschlimann; Frick, Dahlbeck; Andersson, Jung; Gross, Barandun; Guebey; Stransky, Corvi, Lemieux; Frehner, Ryfors, Kessler; Waidacher, Asplund, Zadina; Knak, Egli, Parrée; Aebli.
Fribourg-Gottéron: Berra; Rathgeb, Kapla; Jecker, Nemeth; Seiler, Streule; Johnson; Bertschy, Borgström, Biasca; Sörensen, Wallmark, Marchon; Gerber, De la Rose, Reber; Sprunger, Walser, Dorthe; Nicolet.
Remarks: Davos without Fora, Nussbaumer, Gredig, Hollenstein (all injured), Claesson, Tambellini and Taponen (all overtime). Fribourg without Glauser, Schmid (both injured), Arola Ljunggren, Rau and Rattie (all overage foreigners). Post and crossbar shots: 16 Gross, 58 Kessler.
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65.
Walmark scores - Fribourg are Swiss champions!
In overtime, the Swede scores with a powerful shot and shoots his team to the first championship title in the club's history!
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64.
Andersson takes a penalty for delaying the game
Great chance for Fribourg - Calle Andersson hits the camera with the puck, but the Swede has pulled away from his own zone
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62.
Maximum tension in Davos
Every action can now be decisive, but both teams continue to play with confidence. Who will hold their nerve?
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60.
3rd period over
2:2 after 60 minutes - Game 7 also goes to overtime. Somehow not surprising after the previous duels between these two teams.
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58.
Bertschy just misses the lucky punch
Bertschy takes a run-up and skates around the opposing goal at top speed, then tries to shoot at Aeschlimann from behind. The HCD goalie doesn't see the puck and is lucky it doesn't slip into the net.
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57.
Kessler only hits the crossbar
Frehner weaves his way through and lays the puck across to Kessler, whose shot hits the crossbar - good luck to the visitors!
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56.
Fribourg survives penalty
The visitors survive the tricky situation - HCD were rarely dangerous now,
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54.
Walmark takes a stupid penalty
Lucas Walmark takes a penalty for holding his opponent by the jersey far away from his own goal. Hopefully this won't break his team's back.
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50.
HCD look more dangerous
The home team is naturally euphoric after the equalizer and puts the pedal to the metal. Fribourg can only rarely break out of their own third. How long will that last?
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49.
Zadina with the equalizer!
Zadina equalizes shortly before the penalty expires. After the puck changes sides, the Czech immediately takes a shot and catches Berra. Zadina has already been in a promising position several times in this game, and now the technician equalizes with a well-deserved goal.
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47.
Powerplay HCD - Nemeth has to go to the bench
Patrik Nemeth has to go to the bench for eHooking. So far, the visitors have been strong when short-handed - can HCD now take advantage?
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44.
Sprunger almost scores
For once Fribourg is in the opposing third - and after a great combination Sprunger gets the puck on his backhand, his attempt from close range is saved by Aeschlimann in the greatest of emergencies - a strong move by the old master.
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42.
Davos keep up the pressure
It is still HCD who are doing more for the game. But it is once again Filip Zadina who fails to beat the strong Berra.
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40.
End of second period
Davos apply a lot of pressure and also have the better chances, but the visitors defend bravely and save the lead going into the final period. Now it's time for the hot final phase.
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39.
Davos survives penalty
The HCD does not concede much while short-handed, the best chances are missed by Bertschy and de la Rose.
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37.
Zadina takes the next penalty
Zadina is sent to the penalty box for a stick hit, Knak was actually the offender - in the end it doesn't matter, it's already the fifth penalty against the home team. Can Fribourg even increase their lead shortly before the end of the second period?
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34.
Fribourg survives penalty
The way the visitors play outnumbered is impressive. With their aggressive play, they almost never leave Davos in peace - the tricky situation is over.
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32.
Berra in luck - Käpla takes a penalty
Fribourg is trapped in its own zone. Berra gets involved in a duel behind his goal, the puck is then briefly free in front of the orphaned net. Käpla then pushes Kessler into the goal and has to spend 2 minutes in the box.
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30.
Egli misses the equalizer
After a pass across the box, Chris Egli has the equalizer on his stick, but the HCD forward misses the top chance because Berra pulls out his pads. There was plenty of space to put the puck in the net.
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28.
Dahlbeck in front again
After a Fribourg mistake in their own zone, Dahlbeck is suddenly served the puck again on the left side, this time he fails with his attempt against Berra.
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25.
Zadina misses alone in front of Berra
Davos survives the penalty - and of all people the returning Zadina appears alone in front of Berra, but unfortunately hits the calf of teammate Knak with his shot.
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23.
Davos survive box play - and concede their next penalty
Davos is aggressive when outnumbered, Fribourg only rarely dangerous. But Zadina immediately concedes the next penalty after a foul on Rathgeb.
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21.
Frick takes his second personal penalty
Lukas Frick is sent to the penalty box after just 7 seconds. The HCD defenseman has unfairly stopped Attilo Biasca.
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20.
End of first period
Spectacular first twenty minutes, with both teams on an equal footing. The visitors have been more efficient so far, but HCD could have scored more than one goal.
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18.
Gerber fails alone in front of Aeschlimman
A 4-on-4 leads to a counter-attack - Reber launches Gerber, who fails to beat Aeschlimann with his trick. Luck for the HCD.
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17.
Dahlbeck with the tying goal!
The defenseman himself causes a cheer: Dahlbeck gets the puck on the left side and smashes it into the top right of the net - Berra was powerless for once. With the score at 1-2, the home fans are immediately back in the game.
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16.
Gross hits the post
HCD defender Nico Gross doesn't hesitate long at the blue line, his shot lands on the post. That would have been the tying goal.
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14.
Reber scores!
Nemeth gets the puck and plays it through his legs in front of the goal, where Jamiro Reber stands and sinks the dream pass into the top corner. A dream combination leads to the visitors' second goal - how will the home team, who had been pressing hard, react?
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12.
HCD vehemently seeks the equalizer
Davos now almost exclusively in the opposing third. And Berra is also called upon several times, but the Bülach player has made a very good impression so far.
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7.
Streule misses the 0:2
Streule is ideally launched with a diagonal pass, the defender is alone in front of the HCD goal, but fails to beat Aeschlimmann with his feint.
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6.
Davos sniff at an equalizer
Brendan Lemieux and Lukas Frick come close to equalizing with their attempts, but the Gottéron defence holds firm.
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3.
Fribourg goes in front
The visitors take advantage of the first penalty. Top scorer Borgström gives Fribourg the lead with a wrist shot in overtime - also because Ryfors irritates his own goalie Aeschlimann.
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3.
First power play of the game
A lively start in Davos. It's veteran Julien Sprunger who takes the first penalty for his team. Lukas Frick has to go to the bench - how is Fribourg doing on the first powerplay?
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0.
Who will be the hero in the Finalissima?
Some had spoken of an anticipated final in the semi-final between Davos and the two-time defending champions ZSC Lions and accordingly identified HCD as the clear title favorites after their commanding victory.
However, Fribourg-Gottéron proved to be just as fast, aggressive, compact and broad-based as the record champions. The two are only separated by nuances - and these are what tip the scales in favor of the other side in every game.
Read more here.
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0.
These were the previous Finalissimas: the home team won three times recently
Thursday marks the tenth time since the introduction of the current mode that Davos will host a finalissima, a decisive seventh game in the playoff final.
Readhere how the last nine went.
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0.
Reactions to the crazy Game 6: Ovations for Sprunger - anger at Knak
Fribourg's Julien Sprunger wins the last home game of his career, Davos' Simon Knak is annoyed. Reactions to the sixth game of the playoff final.
Read more here.