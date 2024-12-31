Jubilation at Fribourg-Gottéron. Keystone

Fribourg-Gottéron saved the best until the end of the year. With a 7:2 gala in the final against the tired Straubing Tigers, the Fribourg team wins the Spengler Cup for the first time.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fribourg-Gottéron wins the Spengler Cup final against the Straubing Tigers 7-2.

It is the first title win in the club's history for the Fribourg team.

Fribourg's victory also extends a fine Swiss series. Gottéron is the third champion from the National League after Ambri-Piotta (2022) and Davos (2023). Show more

After losing four national playoff finals, Fribourg-Gottéron are finally celebrating after a final - and without any trembling. 2:0 after 92 seconds, 4:1 after nine and a half minutes. For the astonishing Straubing Tigers from the German DEL, the final - the fifth game in five days - was one match too many.

In front of the many fans who had traveled to Davos, Freiburg celebrated a gala with one spectacular goal after the other against a tired opponent who no longer defended consistently. The end result was the most one-sided final game at the Spengler Cup in twelve years, when Team Canada also defeated HC Davos 7:2. 2012 was also the year of Fribourg-Gottéron's last participation, when they were also clearly defeated by the Canadians in the semi-finals.

An exhibition game against tired Germans

Every time the initially stubborn Germans reduced the deficit a little, Gottéron responded within a few minutes. 72 seconds after the 2:1, Nathan Marchon finished off a brilliant combination via loan players Daniel Audette and Michal Kristof to make it 3:1. And the 5:2 in the 28th minute was followed 68 seconds later by Linden Vey's 6:2. The unfortunate Straubing goalie Zane McIntyre, who had been voted best goalkeeper of the tournament before the final, had already made way for his replacement after the fifth goal in the 25th minute.

With a 7:2 lead behind them, Fribourg slowed down considerably in the final third - after all, the National League continues on Friday with a home game against the leaders ZSC Lions. After the hard-fought semi-final against the hosts and defending champions Davos (4-2), Fribourg only had a break of just under fourteen hours, but had one game less and two more days off than Straubing. So in the end, it was the French-speaking Swiss who were able to celebrate in the duel between two newcomers to the Spengler Cup final, and who were otherwise still "title-less".

Third Swiss victory in a row

Fribourg thus continues a fine Swiss series. Since Team Canada's 16th title win before the two coronavirus years, when the traditional tournament was canceled, they are the third champion from the National League after Ambri-Piotta (2022) and Davos (2023).

Telegram

Straubing Tigers - Fribourg-Gottéron 2:7 (1:4, 1:3, 0:0)

Davos. - 6267 spectators (sold out). - SR Ondracek/Kaukokari (CZE/FIN). - Goals: 1. (0:27) De la Rose (Sörensen) 0:1. 2. (1:32) Lilja (Bertschy) 0:2. 3. (2:00) Brunnhuber (McKenzie, Schönberger) 1:2. 4. (3:12) Marchon (Kristof, Audette) 1:3. 10. Bertschy (Jecker, Lilja) 1:4. 25. Brennan (Wallmark, Sörensen/penalty shown) 1:5. 28. Zimmermann (Leier, Brunnhuber) 2:5. 29. Vey (Lilja, Bertschy) 2:6. 36. Borgman (Kristof) 2:7. - Penalties: 3 times 2 minutes against Straubing, 4 times 2 minutes against Fribourg.

Straubing Tigers: McIntyre (25. Bugl); Braun, Brandt; Samuelsson, Green; Nogier, Klein; Zimmermann, Daschner; Lipon, Samanski, Connolly; Hede, Scott, Fleischer; St. Denis, Leier, Leonhardt; McKenzie, Brunnhuber, Schönberger.

Fribourg-Gottéron: Berra; Sutter, Brennan; Borgman, Diaz; Gunderson, Jecker; Rathgeb, Streule; Sörensen, De la Rose, Wallmark; Audette Kristof, Marchon; Bertschy, Vey, Lilja; Sprunger, Walser, Mottet.

Remarks: Timeout Straubing (2nd).

You might also be interested in