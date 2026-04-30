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Some had spoken of an anticipated final in the semi-final between Davos and the two-time defending champions ZSC Lions and accordingly identified HCD as the clear title favorites after their commanding victory.

However, Fribourg-Gottéron proved to be just as fast, aggressive, compact and broad-based as the record champions. The two are only separated by nuances - and these are what tip the scales in favor of the other side in every game.



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