Davos and Fribourg-Gottéron, the two best teams of the season, face each other in the decisive final game for the championship title. The Finalissima in the live ticker.
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Liveticker
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Liveticker closed
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34.
Fribourg survives penalty
The way the visitors play outnumbered is impressive. With aggressive play, they almost never leave Davos in peace - the tricky situation is over.
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32.
Berra in luck - Käpla takes a penalty
Fribourg is trapped in its own zone. Berra gets involved in a duel behind his goal, the puck is then briefly free in front of the orphaned net. Käpla then pushes Kessler into the goal and has to spend 2 minutes in the box.
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30.
Egli misses the equalizer
After a pass across the box, Chris Egli has the equalizer on his stick, but the HCD forward misses the top chance because Berra pulls out his pads. There was plenty of space to put the puck in the net.
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28.
Dahlberg in front again
After a Fribourg mistake in their own zone, Dahlberg is suddenly served the puck again on the left side, this time he fails with his attempt against Berra.
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25.
Zadina misses alone in front of Berra
Davos survives the penalty - and of all people the returning Zadina appears alone in front of Berra, but unfortunately hits the calf of teammate Knak with his shot.
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23.
Davos survive box play - and concede their next penalty
Davos is aggressive when outnumbered, Fribourg only rarely dangerous. But Zadina immediately concedes the next penalty after a foul on Rathgeb.
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21.
Frick takes his second personal penalty
Lukas Frick is sent to the penalty box after just 7 seconds. The HCD defenseman has unfairly stopped Attilo Biasca.
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20.
End of first period
Spectacular first twenty minutes, with both teams on an equal footing. The visitors have been more efficient so far, but HCD could have scored more than one goal.
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18.
Gerber fails alone in front of Aeschlimman
A 4-on-4 leads to a counter-attack - Reber launches Gerber, who fails to beat Aeschlimann with his trick. Luck for the HCD.
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17.
Dahlberg with the tying goal!
The defenseman himself causes a cheer: Dahlberg gets the puck on the left side and smashes it into the top right of the net - Berra was powerless for once. With the score at 1-2, the home fans are immediately back in the game.
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16.
Gross hits the post
HCD defender Nico Gross doesn't hesitate long at the blue line, his shot lands on the post. That would have been the tying goal.
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14.
Reber scores!
Nemeth gets the puck and plays it through his legs in front of the goal, where Jamiro Reber stands and sinks the dream pass into the top corner. A dream combination leads to the visitors' second goal - how will the home team, who had been pressing hard, react?
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12.
HCD vehemently seeks the equalizer
Davos now almost exclusively in the opposing third. And Berra is also called upon several times, but the Bülach player has made a very good impression so far.
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7.
Streule misses the 0:2
Streule is ideally launched with a diagonal pass, the defender is alone in front of the HCD goal, but fails to beat Aeschlimmann with his feint.
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6.
Davos sniff at an equalizer
Brendan Lemieux and Lukas Frick come close to equalizing with their attempts, but the Gottéron defence holds firm.
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3.
Fribourg goes in front
The visitors take advantage of the first penalty. Top scorer Borgström gives Fribourg the lead with a wrist shot in overtime - also because Ryfors irritates his own goalie Aeschlimann.
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3.
First power play of the game
A lively start in Davos. It's veteran Julien Sprunger who takes the first penalty for his team. Lukas Frick has to go to the bench - how is Fribourg doing on the first powerplay?
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0.
Who will be the hero in the Finalissima?
Some had spoken of an anticipated final in the semi-final between Davos and the two-time defending champions ZSC Lions and accordingly identified HCD as the clear title favorites after their commanding victory.
However, Fribourg-Gottéron proved to be just as fast, aggressive, compact and broad-based as the record champions. The two are only separated by nuances - and these are what tip the scales in favor of the other side in every game.
Read more here.
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0.
These were the previous Finalissimas: the home team won three times recently
This Thursday will be the tenth finalissima in Davos since the introduction of the current mode, a decisive seventh game in the playoff final.
Read here how the last nine went.
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0.
Reactions to the crazy Game 6: Ovations for Sprunger - anger at Knak
Fribourg's Julien Sprunger wins the last home game of his career, Davos' Simon Knak is annoyed. Reactions to the sixth game of the playoff final.
Read more here.