Fribourg leaves nothing to be desired in the third game. Keystone

Fribourg-Gottéron cut the deficit to 1:2 in the best-of-7 quarter-final series against the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers, winning 4:0 at home.

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Fribourg's top scorer Henrik Borgström scored the important 1:0 in the 10th minute while shorthanded after a nice pass from Jeremi Gerber. Before that, Rapperswil's Malte Strömwall had lost the puck in the opposing third. While Gottéron had lost 1-2 in Rapperswil-Jona two days earlier after leading 1-0 at the first break, the team did better this time: Jacob de la Rose (31') and Maximilian Streule (39') increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle period. After Jeremi Gerber's 4-0 (52'), there was no longer any doubt about the outcome of the game.

Fribourg won their fourth home game of the season against the Lakers for the first time, with Reto Berra celebrating his sixth shutout of the current championship thanks to 18 saves. However, coach Roger Rönnberg's team must fear that after Marcus Sörensen, Sandro Schmid and Attilio Biasca, the next key player will be out. Defender Andrea Glauser twisted his ankle in the 28th minute after a duel with Tanner Fritz. Although he then joined the attack, he was unable to continue playing.

In addition, Fribourg will have to go back to the books despite winning the power play. In the three quarter-final games against Rapperswil, they failed to score for 32:49 minutes in overtime and even conceded a shorthander in the 5-2 defeat in their first home game.

Telegram:

Fribourg-Gottéron - Rapperswil-Jona Lakers 4:0 (1:0, 2:0, 1:0)

9372 spectators. - SR Tscherrig/Ruprecht, Cattaneo/Bürgy. - Goals: 10. Borgström (Gerber/underpaid goal!) 1:0. 31. De la Rose (Wallmark, Nemeth) 2:0. 39. Streule (Nicolet, Borgström) 3:0. 52. Gerber (Nicolet, Reber) 4:0. - Penalties: 3 times 2 minutes against Fribourg-Gottéron, 7 times 2 minutes against Rapperswil-Jona Lakers. - PostFinance top scorers: Borgström; Moy.

Fribourg-Gottéron: Berra; Rathgeb, Kapla; Glauser, Streule; Jecker, Nemeth; Seiler; Rau, Wallmark, De la Rose; Bertschy, Borgström, Dorthe; Sprunger, Walser, Marchon; Nicolet, Reber, Gerber; Rod.

Rapperswil-Jona Lakers: Nyffeler; Pilut, Maier; Capaul, Larsson; Dufner, Jelovac; Henauer; Strömwall, Rask, Wetter; Zangger, Taibel, Lammer; Fritz, Moy, Jensen; Hofer, Albrecht, Dünner; Graf.Remarks: Fribourg-Gottéron without Sörensen, Schmid, Biasca (all injured), Ljunggren, Arola, Rattie (all overage foreigners). Rapperswil-Jona Lakers without Maillet and Honka (both overage players). 28. Glauser out with a foot injury.