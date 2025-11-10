  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

ATP Finals Fritz clearly defeats Musetti

SDA

10.11.2025 - 16:34

Taylor Fritz is delighted to win his first match at the ATP Finals
Taylor Fritz is delighted to win his first match at the ATP Finals
Keystone

American Taylor Fritz starts the ATP Finals in Turin with a commanding victory. The world number six defeated the Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the world number 9, 6:3, 6:4.

Keystone-SDA

10.11.2025, 16:34

10.11.2025, 17:07

Fritz took his opponent's serve once in each of the two sets and fended off all four break points. He missed the first match point at 5:3, but then converted the second on his own service.

Fritz had lost all three of his previous duels against Musetti. The Italian moved up into the field due to the withdrawal of Novak Djokovic (ATP 4).

The second match on Monday will see Italian Jannik Sinner (ATP 2) and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime (ATP 8) face off in the evening.

More from the department

Shooting. World Championship bronze for Swiss trio

ShootingWorld Championship bronze for Swiss trio

Formula 1. Lando Norris fights for recognition

Formula 1Lando Norris fights for recognition

Badminton. Julien Scheiwiller wins first all-Swiss final

BadmintonJulien Scheiwiller wins first all-Swiss final