Taylor Fritz is delighted to win his first match at the ATP Finals Keystone

American Taylor Fritz starts the ATP Finals in Turin with a commanding victory. The world number six defeated the Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the world number 9, 6:3, 6:4.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Fritz took his opponent's serve once in each of the two sets and fended off all four break points. He missed the first match point at 5:3, but then converted the second on his own service.

Fritz had lost all three of his previous duels against Musetti. The Italian moved up into the field due to the withdrawal of Novak Djokovic (ATP 4).

The second match on Monday will see Italian Jannik Sinner (ATP 2) and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime (ATP 8) face off in the evening.