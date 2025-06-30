The main round of Wimbledon takes place from June 30 to July 13. Everything you need to know about the Grand Slam tournament and the most important results in the daily ticker.
Liveticker
Liveticker closed
Fritz the first semi-finalist at Wimbledon
Siegemund takes first set against the world number 1
Injury drama: Dimitrov has to retire after leading 2:0 against Sinner
Jannik Sinner struggles with pain in his elbow in the round of 16 at Wimbledon and is on the verge of retirement. But then his opponent is injured.
Tennis world number one Jannik Sinner has reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon despite being clearly behind after his opponent Grigor Dimitrov was injured. The 23-year-old Italian was himself struggling with an injury to his right elbow, but at 3:6, 5:7, 2:2 from Sinner's point of view, the Bulgarian had to retire.
After serving to win the match in the third set, Dimitrov dropped to his knees, his face contorted with pain, and held his right breast with his left hand. Sinner rushed to his opponent's side and asked how he was feeling. Dimitrov went into the dressing room for treatment, returned a short time later in tears, gave up and could barely raise his arm to shake the referee's hand.
"I don't know what to say. He's an incredible player," said Sinner in the interview on the pitch. "He's had so much misfortune in the past few years, he's a friend of mine. He deserved to play in the next round. I hope he recovers quickly." Dimitrov had to retire for the fifth Grand Slam tournament in a row.
Sinner himself had slipped in the first game of the match and slightly overstretched his elbow. At 2:3 in the second set, the South Tyrolean had himself treated and swallowed several tablets.
Djokovic pays homage to Federer
Novak Djokovic experiences a real nightmare at the start of his round of 16 match against Australian Alex de Minaur. For the first time in his long career, he lost a first set at Wimbledon 1:6. After winning sets two and three, the 38-year-old Serb was once again 1:4 behind in the fourth set and only just avoided a 1:5 defeat. After three and a quarter hours, however, he fought his way into the quarter-finals and can continue to hope for an eighth Wimbledon title - which would bring him level with record winner Roger Federer.
Federer was the guest of honor in the royal stands on Monday with his wife Mirka. "Sometimes I wished I had the serve and volley from the gentleman standing up there," said Djokovic after the match, addressing Federer to thunderous applause. "It's probably the first time he's watched and I've won. He is a great champion. I adored him a lot, it's very nice that he's back here." Djokovic now has 101 wins at Wimbledon, five fewer than Federer. So he can no longer catch up with him in this statistic this year.
Belinda Bencic reaches the quarter-finals at Wimbledon for the first time.
The 28-year-old from eastern Switzerland beat the Russian number 18 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 7:6 (7:4), 6:4.
Bencic (WTA 35) finally won a round of 16 match in the grass court classic at the fourth attempt. She is in the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time since the 2021 US Open - and for the first time as a mother. Her opponent will be the Russian Mirra Andreyeva (WTA 7) or the American Emma Navarro (WTA 10).
Not surprisingly, Bencic was much better prepared than two weeks ago, when she only won three games against the same Alexandrova in Bad Homburg on her comeback after a break due to an arm injury. She could have made it a little easier for herself, but in the end she showed her resilience and took every setback in her stride.
Bencic led 4:1 in the first set against the two-year-older Russian, but had to take a detour via a tie-break, in which she initially trailed 0:3. In the second, the Olympic champion and Swiss Sportswoman of the Year 2021 served for victory after a break to 5:3, but was unable to convert five match points. The sixth was then the right one a game later.
"I'm sure it was entertaining for you," said a relieved Bencic during the on-court interview. "For me, it was pure stress." Nevertheless, she enjoyed playing on the second-largest No. 1 court. After failing to reach the round of 16 three times, this victory now means a lot to her. "It's crazy, I'm so happy." Two years ago, she lost in the round of 16 against the then world No. 1 Iga Swiatek on her own match point.
Bencic will now play her fourth Grand Slam quarter-final on Wednesday, after three at the US Open. She even reached the semi-finals there in 2019.
"It's wonderful to share the memories with the family"
An emotional Belinda Bencic in the winner's interview after her victory against Alexandrova.
Djokovic turns the match around
1st set: Novak Djokovic gets off to a bad start in his round of 16 match against Alex de Minaur. After just 31 minutes, the Serb loses the first set 1:6 - in front of Roger Federer, who is a guest at Wimbledon today.
2nd set: Djokovic comes out on top in a hard-fought second set. At 5:4, the Serb serves for the set, but still has to fend off two break points. But Djokovic fends them off and takes the second set.
3rd set: The third set is also tied for a long time. At 4:4, however, De Minau starts to wobble and makes some unusual mistakes. Of course, Djokovic takes advantage of this and promptly grabs the break and subsequently takes the set.
4th set: De Minuar reacts to the deficit and breaks right at the start. In the meantime, the Australian leads 4:1 before Djokovic starts to catch up again. And how! The Serb takes five games in a row and converts his first match point to win 1:6, 6:4, 6:4 and 6:4.
Djokovic wins his 100th Wimbledon title - his daughter steals the show
Novak Djokovic has celebrated his 100th victory at Wimbledon and followed Jannik Sinner into the last 16 of the grass court classic.
During the winner's interview, the presenter asks him about his victory celebration. "It's called Pumpa in our language. Pump it up in English. There's a song ..." Djokovic looks at the stands and says: "My daughter is doing it right now ..." The Serb asks his daughter if she wants to show off the dance.
Seven-year-old Tara agrees and performs the dance. The audience cheers frenetically at the little performance.
After a wobble: Alcaraz follows in Becker's footsteps
After initial problems, top favorite Carlos Alcaraz ultimately reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon with aplomb. The defending champion from Spain defeated the Russian Andrej Rublev 6:7 (5:7), 6:3, 6:4, 6:4 and, as in the previous round against Jan-Lennard Struff, gave up one set.
Alcaraz will now face Cameron Norrie in the round of the best eight. The Brit thrilled the fans with a great fight in his 6:3, 7:6 (7:4), 6:7 (7:9), 6:7 (5:7), 6:3 win over Chilean qualifier Nicholas Jarry.
At the age of 22, Alcaraz could become the third youngest male tennis player in professional history to win three Wimbledon titles. Only Boris Becker (21) and the Swede Björn Borg (22) have been younger.
37-year-old reaches the quarter-finals at Wimbledon
Laura Siegemund has continued her sensational run at Wimbledon and reached the singles quarter-finals at the grass-court classic for the first time in her career. The 37-year-old beat the outsider Solana Sierra from Argentina 6:3, 6:2 in the round of 16 with a composed performance.
The German did not allow herself to be rattled by two lengthy interruptions due to a thunderstorm with plenty of rain. The surprise winner will now face world number 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who beat Belgium's Elise Mertens in two sets.
Trouble over line electronics
For the first time in 147 years, line judges are no longer in use at Wimbledon. Instead, twelve cameras per court monitor the movement of the ball. This has now led to trouble due to the temporary failure of the electronic line system on Centre Court. During Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova's match against Briton Sonay Kartal, a ball from the local heroine landed well behind the baseline at 4:4.
However, the electronic system did not respond. The point, which would have meant that Pavlyuchenkova had won the match, had to be replayed. Kartal won the replay of the point and then made the break. "You stole the game from me," scolded Pavlyuchenkova several times. However, the Russian won the first set in the tie-break and later also the match.
Djokovic in impressive form to win his 100th Wimbledon title
Novak Djokovic celebrated his 100th victory at Wimbledon and followed Jannik Sinner into the last 16 of the grass court classic. The 38-year-old Serb easily defeated his compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic 6:3, 6:0, 6:4 in the third round.
Only the Swiss Roger Federer (105) has won more matches at Wimbledon in the men's singles. "Very historic, that sounds very good," said Djokovic, praising his opponent. "It's never easy to play against a friend."
He showed strong form in the hunt for his eighth Wimbledon title, which would tie him with men's record winner Federer. The 24-time Grand Slam title winner will face Australian Alex de Minaur in the next round, who ended the run of Danish surprise August Holmgren in three sets.
Bencic fights her way into the round of 16
Belinda Bencic reaches the round of 16 at Wimbledon. The last Swiss hope at the Grand Slam tournament in England wins against the Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6:4, 3:6, 7:6 (10:7).
The fact that the match was ultimately decided by a tie-break was fitting for the match, which was characterized by several weather-related interruptions. When it came to the decider, the 28-year-old Bencic had slightly better nerves than her opponent, who is four years younger. After almost three hours of play, she converted her second match point and has now reached the round of 16 in London for the fourth time.
Bencic had to fight hard for this. An hour-long rain break at the start of the second set changed the course of the match. The Swiss, who had been playing strongly until then, lost the thread and looked increasingly helpless. Several times, the world number 35 turned to her coaching box to ask questions because she could no longer find a solution against Cocciaretto, who was ranked 81 places behind her. Meanwhile, the Italian showed how she was able to defeat the No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula in the opening round.
Bencic lost her first service game in the third set and was later 2:4 down. However, she then capitalized on her only break point of the third set and levelled the score at 4:4. The momentum was still swinging back and forth, and in the end the Swiss player was jubilant, even though she had won a total of four points less.
Bencic will now face the winner of the match between the 18th seeded Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova and the Turkish Zeynep Sönmez. Bencic has never reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.
Last year's winner eliminated - Rybakina also fails
Barbora Krejcikova, who won her second Grand Slam tournament after the 2021 French Open at Wimbledon a year ago, was eliminated in the third round. The 29-year-old Czech lost 6:2, 3:6, 4:6 to the world number ten Emma Navarro from the USA, with Krejcikova struggling with circulatory problems and bursting into tears at the end of the third set. Although she rallied once more, Navarro served her way to victory in the end.
Yelena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon winner, also bowed out of the tournament on Saturday. The Kazakh lost somewhat surprisingly to Denmark's Clara Tauson 6:7 (6:8), 3:6. The number 23 seed Tauson will now face Iga Swiatek in the round of 16. The five-time major winner from Poland beat the American Danielle Collins in two sets in an eagerly awaited duel.
Sinner remains unblemished
Jannik Sinner reached the round of 16 without losing a set. The world number one from Italy had an easy game against Spain's Pedro Martinez (ATP 52), who was struggling with shoulder problems. Sinner needed less than two hours for his easy 6:1, 6:3, 6:1 victory. He thus advanced to the round of 16 at the grass court classic for the fourth time in a row. His next opponent is Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, the tournament's No. 19.
-
The most important matches from July 5
The most important matches from July 4
Sabalenka eliminates crowd favorite Raducanu
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka lives up to her role as favorite in the duel with crowd favorite Ema Raducanu. The Belarusian won in two sets 7:6 and 6:4.
After her victory, Sabalenka cheered up the British tennis crowd and said she was sure Raducanu would soon return to the top 10.
For the 22-year-old Briton, the tournament at Wimbledon thus ends in the first week.
Alcaraz a size too big for Struff
Jan-Lennard Struff missed out on the big tennis sensation at Wimbledon despite a good performance. The 35-year-old was beaten 1:6, 6:3, 3:6, 4:6 by defending champion Carlos Alcaraz from Spain in the third round of the grass court classic.
As a result, the man from Sauerland was the last male German tennis pro to be eliminated from Wimbledon, Alexander Zverev had already failed in the first round.
Top favorite Alcaraz extended his impressive winning streak this season. The 22-year-old has now won 21 matches in a row and is aiming to win his third Wimbledon title in a row.
Victory in 70 seconds
That's what you call a short appearance. In the second round match against Australian Rinky Hijikata (ATP 87), which was abandoned on Thursday evening due to darkness, the number 10 seed Ben Shelton needed just 70 seconds to win the last game thanks to three aces, among other things, and complete his 6:2, 7:5, 6:4 victory. The American reacted to the decision to abandon the match with a tirade towards the umpire and other officials.
On Friday, Shelton found his laughter again. "I'm sorry that you didn't really get to see much tennis from me today," he said to the crowd. Shelton's next opponent is the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics (ATP 105).
Alcaraz and Sabalenka with third appearance at Wimbledon
The world number 2 in the men's singles will play the German Jan-Lennard Struff, who is ranked 125th in the ATP rankings. It should be a doable task for Alcaraz.
Aryna Sabalenka will probably not only have to contend with her opponent in the third round, but also with the crowd. Because she will face the Brit and crowd favorite Emma Raducanu.
Bencic fights her way into the 3rd round
Belinda Bencic is through to the 3rd round at the Grand Slam tournament in Wimbledon. After an up-and-down battle, the 28-year-old from eastern Switzerland beat French qualifier Elsa Jacquemot 4:6, 6:1, 6:2.
After losing the opening set, Bencic (WTA 35) was able to improve considerably and did not allow herself to be rattled by a 0:2 deficit in the decisive third set. After a good two hours, they had the expected success against the stubborn world number 113 in the bag. The 2021 Olympic champion is now through to the third round at Wimbledon for the sixth time and will face Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto (WTA 116) on Saturday.
It was a completely different match to the tournament opener against the offensive but extremely error-prone Ashlyn Parks. Bencic needed a lot of patience against the tactically skillful and well-defending Frenchwoman, but always kept her nerve. Even when Jacquemot disappeared into the dressing rooms for a record-breaking thirteen minutes after clearly losing the second set.
The Swiss then fell behind again with a break, but immediately turned the tide. After many top stars have already been eliminated in the first two rounds, Bencic has a golden opportunity to reach the last 16 at Wimbledon for the fourth time or even the quarter-finals for the first time.
There are a few question marks because the 2013 junior winner has a thick bandage on her upper right arm. Bencic had to take a break before Wimbledon due to an arm injury and had to miss the French Open, among others. However, she made a convincing impression both mentally and as a player. She hit 38 winners with 22 unforced errors.
Djokovic erases another of Federer's records
In the 2nd round, the seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic recorded an easy victory and erased a record set by Roger Federer.
After a mixed start to the match, in which he complained of stomach problems at times, Novak Djokovic really found his feet in the tournament in the 2nd round. The seven-time champion and finalist of the last two years didn't give Dan Evans (ATP 154) the slightest chance with a 6:3, 6:2, 6:0 win.
The only previous meeting between the two had been won by the Englishman four years ago. Djokovic needed less than two hours and reached the third round at Wimbledon for the 19th time - a record he previously shared with Roger Federer. In terms of the number of titles, however, the Swiss is one ahead of him.
-
Carlos Alcaraz is not rattled by Riedi's conqueror Oliver Tarvet. The facts of the 3rd tournament day in Wimbledon.
Oliver Tarvet, the lowest-ranked player in the field at number 733, was unable to put two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz under any serious pressure. However, the English qualifier and conqueror of Switzerland's Leandro Riedi in the first round also put in a spirited performance against the Spaniard. Had the college player from the University of San Diego made better use of his break chances (only 2 out of 11), he would not only have looked good on the center court, the result would also have been a little better than 1:6, 4:6, 4:6.
-
Sabalenka passes acid test
The women's world number 1 passed a real endurance test. Aryna Sabalenka beat the strong grass court player Marie Bouzkova (WTA 48) from the Czech Republic 7:6 (7:4), 6:4. The Belarusian is aiming to reach her first final at Wimbledon.
"Send her a kiss from me" - Alcaraz worries about sick fan
In the middle of the decisive fifth set against Fabio Fognini, Carlos Alcaraz suddenly looks worriedly into the stands. It quickly becomes clear that it is a medical incident. The match is interrupted at 3:0 in favor of Alcaraz.
Instead of sitting down or standing in the shade in temperatures of around 30 degrees, the Spaniard brings two of his water bottles to the staff attending to him. After an anxious 15 minutes, the all-clear is given: the person is fine under the circumstances and can leave the stadium.
One day after the match, the daughter of the person concerned contacted X: "Thank you Carlos Alcaraz for your concern for my mother, who fell ill today during your tennis match on the center court at Wimbledon." Adding, "You probably won't see this message, but I can try. Thank you."
Alcaraz saw the message - and immediately replied: "You're welcome, it was nothing! I hope your mother is well. Send her a kiss from me and take good care of her," replied the 22-year-old Spaniard.
Since the start of the tournament, it has been extremely hot in London, as it has been almost everywhere in Europe. The heat is likely to affect not only the players but also the spectators.
Will the death of the favorites continue in the 2nd round?
The first round of Wimbledon has provided several surprises. In the men's tournament, 13 seeded players (top 32) have already been knocked out. Among them are illustrious names such as Alexander Zverev (world number 3), Lorenzo Musetti (7), Daniil Medvedev (9) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (24).
The early out hit the German Zverev particularly hard. "I have to get back the joy that I lost. I don't think tennis is my problem at the moment, it's a life thing. I've never felt so empty. I'm just missing the joy in everything I do," he revealed in the media conference after his match against Arthur Rinderknech.
However, it wasn't just the men's draw that died out in the first round, but also the women's draw. With Coco Guaff and Jessica Pegula, the world numbers 2 and 3 have already been knocked out of the tournament. Gauff triumphed at the French Open just a few weeks ago.
A total of ten seeded women's players are already out. Sabalenka and Co. should be warned in the 2nd round: Anyone can lose to anyone in London this year.
Alcaraz meets Riedi conqueror
On the third day of Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz is back in action two days after his five-set thriller against Fabio Fognini and will face Riedi conqueror and qualifier Oliver Tarvet. For the world number 2, it should be an easier affair against the world number 733 than against his Italian opponent in the first round.
For the Briton Tarvet, the duel with Alcaraz will be more or less a consolation, as he will not be allowed to keep the prize money of just over 100,000 Swiss francs he has won.
The Briton is studying at a US university in San Diego and has the status of a college player. According to the statutes of the NCAA, the non-profit organization that organizes many college and university sports programs, an athlete is not allowed to earn more than 10,000 US dollars (7916 Swiss francs).
In order not to exceed the 10,000 dollar limit, Tarvet could claim higher expenses. He jokes: "I will simply pay my trainers a little better. For example, flying in business class or on a private jet." Of course, he is not serious. "I'll remain modest."
First, he wants to continue his journey in the Wimbledon tournament and give the world no. 2 a run for his money on center court. Maybe then he can even afford a first-class ticket.
Djokovic surprisingly drops set
Novak Djokovic surprisingly drops a set in the first round against Frenchman Alexandre Muller. After the Serb clearly dominated the opening set and won 6:1, he lost the second in a tie-break.
However, this in no way unsettled the seven-time Wimbledon champion. Djokovic clearly won the third and fourth sets 6:2 and is now through to the second round.
Bencic confidently in the 2nd round
Belinda Bencic has moved into the 2nd round at Wimbledon with ease. The 28-year-old beat the American Alycia Parks 6-0 and 6-3 in two sets to become the only Swiss player to survive the first round.
Bencic returned to Wimbledon after a year out of action and as the mother of a 14-month-old daughter and impressed across the board. The Swiss player impressed with an extremely focused performance and took control of the match against the world number 60 right from the start. She prevailed 6:0, 6:3 in just 63 minutes.
She had to fend off Parks' only two break chances at 4:3 in the second set. Although the usually strong-serving American made it easy for her with an abundance of errors, the 2021 Olympic champion also played extremely cleverly, moved superbly and dispelled any doubts about her fitness.
Bencic had had to miss the French Open due to an arm injury and had clearly lost in the first round of the only preparatory tournament in Bad Homburg. Now, however, a lot seems possible after her scheduled third-round opponent Jessica Pegula has already been eliminated.
The 28-year-old from St. Gallen was the only one of the Swiss quartet to reach the 2nd round. There she will face the Polish number 27 seed Magda Linette or the French player Elsa Jacquemot (WTA 113) on Thursday.
Zverev suffers first round debacle
Alexander Zverev surprisingly failed in the first round of the grass court classic at Wimbledon. After the match was abandoned the previous evening at 1:1 sets, the world number three lost 6:7 (3:7), 7:6 (10:8), 3:6, 7:6 (7:5), 4:6 to Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech.
In temperatures of more than 30 degrees on Centre Court, Zverev put in a very weak performance after the match resumed in the afternoon. He managed to save himself in the fifth set, but was then unable to make up for an early loss of serve at 1-2. The match had been abandoned the previous evening because it is not permitted to play after 11 p.m. in Wimbledon due to noise protection for local residents.
Zverev is therefore still waiting for his first Grand Slam triumph. He has never made it past the round of 16 at Wimbledon. It was his first opening defeat at a Grand Slam tournament since 2019 at the same venue.
Jil Teichmann is eliminated
Jil Teichmann is another Swiss player to fail in the first round of the Grand Slam tournament at Wimbledon. The left-hander was defeated 4:6, 5:7 by the Italian Lucia Bronzetti.
In the duel between two players who had never won a match on the grass at Wimbledon, Bronzetti (WTA 63) was the slightly more consistent player than Teichmann, who is ranked exactly 30 places lower.
This leaves Belinda Bencic as the only hope for a Swiss tennis pro in the 2nd round.
Sinner easily through to the next round
-
World number 3 Pegula fails in round 1
Last Saturday, Jessica Pegula secured the tournament win in Bad Homburg with a convincing victory in the final against Iga Swiatek. However, the successful main rehearsal on grass was followed by disillusionment at Wimbledon. The American, seeded number 3, lost 2:6, 3:6 to the Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto (WTA 116), meaning that the Grand Slam tournament was already over for last year's US Open finalist after just over an hour. Cocciaretto, on the other hand, took revenge for her defeat in the only previous meeting between the two players: Pegula had prevailed in two sets in the third round of Wimbledon in 2023.
Zverev has to do detention
Alexander Zverev quickly signed a few autographs, posed for a selfie and then disappeared from Center Court. Following the abandonment of his first round match due to the curfew at the grass court classic in Wimbledon, the world number three must avoid an early exit on Tuesday. With a score of 6:7 (3:7), 7:6 (10:8), he will continue against the Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech.
In contrast to Zverev, the outsider was still sitting on his chair eating a banana for several minutes shortly before 11 p.m. local time. He only slipped off the court when the stands were almost completely empty.
Even though the score was 1:1 in sets, Zverev was able to go to bed with the better feeling. The 28-year-old fended off three set points from his opponent in the second round and celebrated winning the tie-break with a loud cry.
Like Zverev, Taylor Fritz also has to play a detention. The world number five fought back from 0:2 down in the second set against Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, with the fifth round scheduled for Tuesday.
Alcaraz defeats astonishing Fognini after 5-set thriller
The 38-year-old Fabio Fognini surprises in his first round match against Carlos Alcaraz with a strong performance. The Italian met the highly-favored Alcaraz at eye level, fought his way back from a set and break deficit in the second set and managed to equalize the set in the tie-break after two hours of play.
The Italian also demanded everything from the Spaniard in the third set and came back after trailing 3:5. At 6:5, however, Alcaraz managed to break again to win the set and take the lead again.
But Fognini does not let this get him down. The Italian fought back in the fourth set and took it 6:2 against an increasingly unsettled Alcaraz.
In the fifth set, the defending champion was able to step up his game and quickly took a double break and a 5:0 lead. After almost four and a half hours, Alcaraz finally converted his first match point for a hard-fought 7:5, 6:7, 7:5, 6:2 and 6:1 victory.
Golubic fails in three sets against Li
Viktorija Golubic (WTA 82) had expected more from her favorite tournament. Four years ago, she achieved her best Grand Slam result at Wimbledon by qualifying for the quarter-finals. Now the 32-year-old from Zurich had relatively little chance against the American Ann Li (WTA 65), losing 3:6, 6:4, 1:6.
Li dictated the action almost at will and controlled the points. She served well, generated a lot of pressure, but also made many mistakes. In the end, however, the balance was enough against a Golubic who was a little too passive and never found her rhythm.
The Swiss got off to a good start and quickly took a 2:0 lead. However, Li then resolutely took control of the match and didn't let the loss of the second set put her off her stride. The former Wimbledon junior finalist clearly dominated the third set again.
Riedi retires
Leandro Riedi is eliminated in the first round at Wimbledon. The Swiss lost the qualifying duel against the Brit Oliver Tarvet 4:6, 4:6, 4:6.
Riedi (ATP 503) thus failed to take advantage of a favorable starting position in his first Grand Slam tournament. The 23-year-old from Zurich had been drawn to play the only player ranked lower than him. In the world rankings, Tarvet, who is two years younger, is 230 places behind Riedi. He was only allowed to qualify thanks to a wild card.
With the home crowd behind him, Tarvet put in a confident performance and was particularly convincing on his own serve. He didn't give the Swiss a chance to break in three sets and only needed a good 2:20 hours to win in three sets. The fact that the 21-year-old, who plays at the University of San Diego, had never played an ATP match before was not noticeable.
While Riedi has to travel home, Tarvet now has the big duel ahead of him. The newcomer is likely to face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the second round - provided the Spaniard prevails against the Italian Fabio Fognini.
Medvedev already eliminated
Daniil Medvedev, seeded No. 9, had lost in the semi-finals to the eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz in each of the last two years, and now he had already lost in the first round to Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi (ATP 64) in four sets. Medvedev had already failed in the first round at the French Open and in the second round at the Australian Open. The former number 1 will now slip to at least 14th place in the world rankings.
-
Will Novak Djokovic put a spoke in Alcaraz's wheel?
Novak Djokovic, who has already triumphed seven times at Wimbledon - and thus once less than the record winner Roger Federer - is 16 years older than Alcaraz. However, he lost to Alcaraz the last two years, in five high-class sets in 2023 and clearly in three a year ago.
Djokovic could once again be Alcaraz's most promising challenger this year. Wimbledon is probably his best chance of winning his 25th major title. Apart from that, Jannik Sinner seems to be the only other player capable of posing a threat to Alcaraz.
Still the unfortunate protagonist of a magnificent final at the French Open, the world number one from Italy has not (yet) shone on grass in the past.
All other players are also far behind this trio in the betting shops. Alcaraz can be satisfied with the draw; he can only meet Djokovic in the final.
The Swiss
For some years now, the Swiss have only played a minor role at the venue of Roger Federer's greatest successes. Since Federer's farewell tournament from the ATP Tour, Belinda Bencic's round of 16 match against the then world number 1 Iga Swiatek two years ago has been the lone highlight. Now her successful comeback as a young mother has come to a bit of a standstill due to an arm injury.
Bencic (WTA 37) missed the French Open, and on her return this week in Bad Homburg she clearly failed in the first round. Like Viktorija Golubic (WTA 79) and Jil Teichmann (WTA 92), however, she can be satisfied with her draw. The Swiss trio will avoid the seeds, while Bencic and Golubic, the 2021 quarter-finalist and grass court lover, may not even face an opponent from the top 20 until the third round.
-
The role of favorite
Carlos Alcaraz has been the best player in the world on clay and grass for two years. After his second triumph in Paris, he is aiming for his third title in a row at Wimbledon. At the age of just 22 years and two months, it would be the sixth Grand Slam crown of his career for the Spaniard. A small spectacle can be expected in his opening match against Italian Fabio Fognini on Monday.
The women's tournament has been much more unpredictable for some time now. Since Serena Williams' seventh triumph in 2016, there have been seven different winners in seven tournaments. The last two came from the Czech Republic, Marketa Vondrousova in 2023 and number 31 seed Barbora Krejcikova the following year. Both can be counted on again now. None of the top three in the world rankings, Aryna Sabalenka, French Open winner Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, have reached a Wimbledon final to date. So there is a good chance of an eighth new winner in a row.
Premiere for Riedi at Wimbledon
Leandro Riedi is competing in his first Grand Slam tournament. The 23-year-old from Zurich, who is now only ranked number 506 in the world after two knee injuries, was allowed to compete thanks to a protected ranking in qualifying.
Last year, Riedi narrowly missed out on a place in the main draw with a five-set defeat (after a 2:0 set lead) against Australian Alex Bolt.
Riedi (ATP 506) will play his first match on Court 4 from 12 noon Swiss time, where he will face Great Britain's Oliver Tarvet (ATP 733), also a qualifier.
Hello ...
... and welcome to the Wimbledon ticker. The main round starts on June 30. Everything you need to know can be found here.