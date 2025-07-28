Fritz, Ruud and Shapovalov also at the Swiss Indoors - Gallery Established himself in the top 4 of the world rankings with a final at the US Open and a semi-final at Wimbledon: Taylor Fritz Image: Keystone Always feels right at home in Switzerland: Casper Ruud Image: Keystone In brilliant form: Denis Shapovalov recently won the tournament in Los Cabos Image: Keystone One of the most exciting new stars: Ben Shelton Image: Keystone Already reached the final in Basel in 2022: Holger Rune Image: Keystone Fritz, Ruud and Shapovalov also at the Swiss Indoors - Gallery Established himself in the top 4 of the world rankings with a final at the US Open and a semi-final at Wimbledon: Taylor Fritz Image: Keystone Always feels right at home in Switzerland: Casper Ruud Image: Keystone In brilliant form: Denis Shapovalov recently won the tournament in Los Cabos Image: Keystone One of the most exciting new stars: Ben Shelton Image: Keystone Already reached the final in Basel in 2022: Holger Rune Image: Keystone

The Swiss Indoors in Basel have announced further top-class stars. From October 18 to 26, Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud and Denis Shapovalov will also be playing on the banks of the Rhine.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Taylor Fritz is one of the big climbers of the last twelve months. The American reached a Grand Slam final for the first time at the US Open and was recently only stopped in the semi-finals by Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon. With world number 4 Fritz, Ben Shelton (ATP 7) and Holger Rune (ATP 8), three current top ten players have already been confirmed as participants.

The Norwegian Casper Ruud (ATP 11) is a true Swiss specialist and has already triumphed a total of five times in Geneva and Gstaad, albeit on his preferred clay. The Canadian Denis Shapovalov (ATP 28) is an extremely spectacular player and clearly proved his improving form ten days ago with his tournament victory in Los Cabos.

Jakub Mensik (ATP 17), Arthur Fils (ATP 18) and João Fonseca (ATP 47), three of the most exciting protagonists of the "Next Gen", are also certain to be in Basel. This means that Switzerland's most important tennis tournament is set to have a brilliant line-up. "The high substance of men's tennis is the stuff of which the future of this fascinating sport and Swiss Indoors Basel is made," says tournament president Roger Brennwald.

The definitive list of participants - with the exception of wildcards - will be known by September 22. Advance ticket sales are already underway.