Gaël Monfils on the ground. KEYSTONE

Winning a Grand Slam tournament is the ultimate goal of every professional tennis player. These thirteen players have come very close several times so far, but ultimately missed out on the big triumph. The first part.

Syl Battistuzzi

Going down in tennis history as "unfinished" is a dark spot in the career of a top player. These 13 players are currently facing this unwelcome fate. At least they still have a chance of rewriting their biographies - unlike the legends from parts 1 and 2 (tournaments in the professional era from 1990 onwards are rated; points distribution: final 5, semi-final 2, quarter-final 1).

13th place - 8 points Richard Gasquet

1st professional season: 2002 * (retirement announced at the end of the French Open 2025)

Grand Slams: 3 x semi-finals, 2 x quarter-finals

Highest ranking: 7

Current ranking: 132

Tournament wins: 16

The 38-year-old will soon be retiring. The former prodigy of French tennis will end his career after the French Open. Gasquet has been fighting for a place in the top 100 of the world rankings for months. The former world number seven, who is now ranked 132nd, reached the semi-finals at a Grand Slam tournament three times - at Wimbledon in 2007 and 2015 and at the US Open in 2013. He won 16 titles, the first in 2005 in Nottingham and the last in 2023 in Auckland.

In addition, he remains the youngest player to win a match on the tour when he beat Argentina's Franco Squillari in Monte Carlo in 2002 at the age of 15.

With his elegant game and beautiful one-handed backhand, Gasquet was one of the crowd favorites. In addition to injuries, his lack of serving power and his predominantly defensive game prevented him from hitting the big time.

His career was overshadowed by a "cocaine kiss" doping affair. He tested positive after a party night in Miami. He was able to convince an anti-doping tribunal that it was due to French kissing with a certain "Pamela".

12th place - 8 points Nick Kyrgios

1st professional season: 2013

Grand Slams: 1 x final (Wimbledon), 3 x quarter-finals

Highest ranking: 13

Current ranking: -

Tournament wins: 7

In 2014, Kyrgios surprised everyone as a 19-year-old at Wimbledon - the 1.93-meter tall Australian beat Rafael Nadal and advanced to the quarter-finals. Six months later, he did the same at the Australian Open.

But the spectacular player from Canberra didn't just make headlines on the court. The big basketball fan attracted attention with major and minor scandals at almost every tournament. Even though his talent - in addition to his cracking service, he has a powerful forehand in his repertoire - often flashed, the "bad boy" often got in his own way with his outbursts and lack of motivation.

Nevertheless, it was almost enough for a Grand Slam triumph in 2022. In the Wimbledon final, it was his former nemesis Novak Djokovic who was the last man standing. Following a knee operation in January and due to persistent wrist problems, the former world number 13 has had to miss all major tournaments since the start of 2023.

The now 29-year-old recently made his comeback in Brisbane after 18 months out of action. It is still unclear whether Kyrgios will be able to compete at the Australian Open.

11th place - 9 points Taylor Fritz

1st professional season: 2015

Grand Slams: 1 x final (US Open), 4 x quarter-finals

Highest ranking: 4

Current ranking: 4

Tournament wins: 8

Since his professional debut in 2015, the 1.96-metre American has been taking it step by step. In 2024, Fritz delivers his strongest season to date. He made it to the quarter-finals at the Australian Open and the US Open and even reached the final at the US Open.

However, the world number 1 Jannik Sinner was too big a hurdle. At the ATP Finals, Fritz - the current number 4 in the world - also met the Italian in the final - and again had no chance.

With his monster serve and powerful forehand, Taylor Fritz has dangerous weapons in his arsenal, especially on fast surfaces. He still needs to improve his return game.

10th place - 10 points Andrey Rublev

1st professional season: 2014

Grand Slams: 10 x quarter-finals

Highest ranking: 5

Current ranking: 9

Tournament wins: 16

The quarter-finals are always the end of the line for the former junior world number one at Grand Slam tournaments. The Russian has failed to reach the last eight ten times (!) - Rublev has never made it to the semi-finals.

The result is sobering for a man with so much talent. And symbolic of what usually causes him to fail: his nerves. He is often his own biggest opponent. He usually pays dearly for his mental weakness and his outbursts. Not many players on the tour can develop such power - especially on the forehand. He often overdoes it with his aggressive play. His weaknesses also include his second service and his play at the net.

But if the 27-year-old can pull himself together and is on top form, he regularly beats top players. Rublev can therefore be trusted to do anything - in both directions.

9th place - 11 points Grigor Dimitrov

1st professional season: 2008

Grand Slams: 3 x semi-finals (Australian Open, US Open, Wimbledon), 5 x quarter-finals

Highest ranking: 3

Current ranking: 10

Tournament wins: 9

The Bulgarian reached the semi-finals in 2014 at Wimbledon, 2017 at the Australian Open and 2019 at the US Open. Dimitrov celebrated his greatest success in 2017 when he triumphed at the ATP Finals.

The now 33-year-old has played every Grand Slam tournament since 2011 - no other tennis pro can boast such a streak (55 majors). Like the Swiss tennis legend, "Baby Federer" is characterized by his elegant game. His one-handed backhand in particular is a feast for the eyes, and as an all-rounder he can cope on all courts and surfaces.

However, as with many players in this category, he wins too few "big points" overall. The veteran's lack of killer instinct is likely to be a constant companion in the final stage of his career.

8th place - 11 points Kevin Anderson

1st professional season: 2007

Grand Slams: 2 x finals (Wimbledon, US Open), 1 x quarter-final

Highest ranking: 5

Current ranking: -

Tournament wins: 7

The 2.03-metre tall South African reached his first Grand Slam final at the 2017 US Open as number 32, making him the lowest-ranked US Open finalist in history. However, he had no chance against Rafael Nadal in the final.

A year later, he reached the final at Wimbledon. Anderson eliminated Federer in the quarter-finals after fending off a match point and prevailing 13:11 in the fifth set. The next tennis thriller took place in the semi-final. Anderson defeated John Isner 26:24 in the fifth set. In the final against Novak Djokovic, however, his tank was empty.

He ended his career in 2022 at the age of 35. In the summer of 2023, the man with the monster serve and powerful forehand made his comeback on the tour in Rhode Island. However, the now 38-year-old has not played a match since the end of August 2023. However, there has apparently been no official retirement, so Anderson is listed here as a still active professional. Either way, it won't be enough for a major triumph.

7th place - 12 points Gael Monfils

1st professional season: 2004

Grand Slams: 2 x semi-finals (French Open, US Open), 8 x quarter-finals

Highest ranking: 6

Current ranking: 52

Tournament wins: 12

Monfils dominated the juniors. The Frenchman won the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2004. As a professional, however, the spectacular player "only" made it to the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 2008 and the US Open in 2016. "Lamonf" is almost a fixture on the tour. The now 38-year-old has been shaping tennis for two decades.

He delights spectators with his agility, speed and bounce. The all-rounder has a variable game. Unfortunately, his body has often stopped him. The Parisian has had to miss 13 majors due to injury. On the one hand, Monfils probably lacks the mental toughness needed for the really big coup, but on the other hand, his form on the day is often decisive. Over a two-week tournament, however, any slump can be decisive.

Nonetheless, Monfils, who is married to former world number 3 Elina Svitolina, is impressively consistent. He has reached at least one final in 19 consecutive seasons (2005-2023). Fun fact: Monfils has a 0:20 record against Djokovic.

Who are the six best tennis players who have never won a Grand Slam tournament? Find out at the weekend in part 2 here on blue Sport.

