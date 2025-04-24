Marco Bayer is about to win his first championship title as coach. Keystone

On Thursday, the ZSC Lions have the first of three chances to successfully defend their championship title. It would be the second major title in two months for interim coach Marco Bayer.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The ZSC Lions lead the playoff final series against Lausanne 3:1 and have their first championship puck on Thursday.

For interim coach Marco Bayer, the second trophy is now within reach. He only took over the team almost four months ago after Marc Crawford stepped down and led the Lions to the Champions Hockey League title in February.

"I'm enjoying every moment of being coach of this team, trying to convey calm and give confidence with my style on the bench," Bayer said recently. Show more

On December 30, the ZSC Lions announced the resignation of head coach Marc Crawford. The Canadian left the club for health reasons. "As a club, we deeply regret this, but we fully understand and have great respect for his courageous step," the Lions said in a statement. And announced that Marco Bayer will take over the team until the end of the season. Until then, Bayer was coach of the ZSC farm team GCK Lions.

The promotion to interim coach at the ZSC Lions was the highlight of the 52-year-old's coaching career to date, as he steadily worked his way up the ladder. His first stop as head coach was the Kloten U17s in 2011. A year later, he took over the U20s.

From 2015 to 2017, he coached the same level in Bern before returning to the SCL Tigers as assistant to the first team. He had started his coaching career there in the same role in 2009.

From 2020 to 2022, he served as the Emmental team's head of sports. He then moved to the Swiss FA, where he gained experience as head coach of the U20s, among other things. In the 2023/24 season, he then surprisingly led the GCK Lions to the Swiss League playoff final.

"I enjoy every moment"

Bayer is now benefiting from this well-filled rucksack. He seems extremely relaxed. "There's nothing better than the playoffs," says the Zurich native. "I'm enjoying every moment of being coach of this team, trying to convey calm and give confidence with my manner on the bench. The team needs that. If someone supports you positively, then you go out on the ice more relaxed and with conviction. That's how I work."

It is not yet clear whether Bayer will remain on the ZSC Lions' sidelines next season or whether he will return to the farm team. However, the arguments speak in his favor, especially as he has already led the team to triumph in the Champions Hockey League.

In February, the Lions celebrated winning the Champions Hockey League.

First championship puck on Thursday

It is currently difficult to imagine that the Lions will not successfully defend their championship title, they are too confident. "The starting position is certainly comfortable, but we haven't won anything yet," said Bayer when the score was 2-0 in the play-off final series.

The Lions now lead 3:1 and have the first of three chances to successfully defend their championship title on Thursday evening. After the Champions League triumph in February, it would be Bayer's second major title as interim coach within a short space of time. And it would also be a title for Marc Crawford.

But nothing has been decided yet. After all, qualification winners Lausanne have already shown their fighting qualities several times in these playoffs, including turning around a 1:3 deficit in the semi-final against Fribourg-Gottéron. A home win would earn them a Game 6 in Zurich on Saturday. The game starts as usual at 20:00.