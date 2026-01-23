The Tour de France Femmes kicks off on Saturday in Lausanne. The first three stages start in Switzerland. Here’s an overview of the challenging route for the fifth edition of the race.

Mont Ventoux, which resembles a lunar landscape, is the finish line for a stage of the Women's Tour de France for the first time

2026 promises to be a record-breaking year for the Tour de France Femmes. The riders will tackle the longest course in history—1,175 kilometers—and will have to climb a total of 18,795 meters in elevation, more than ever before. The race consists of nine stages: three flat stages, three hilly stages, two mountain stages, and an individual time trial.

The 147 riders will kick off the most important race of their season on Swiss National Day in Lausanne on Lake Geneva. The route then winds through the French Jura and Burgundy, continuing southward to Nice. Along the way, the riders will face a true icon of cycling: Mont Ventoux. At 1,909 meters above sea level, it is the highest point of this year’s race. For the first time ever, the women will tackle this legendary mountain.

Sprint and Punch in Switzerland

First, however, the spotlight is on Western Switzerland, which marks the start of the fifth edition of the Tour in its current form. After a 138-kilometer loop between Lake Geneva and Lake Neuchâtel, Stage 1 ends at its starting point in Lausanne. The victory is likely to go to the rider who best masters the final climb on the Côte de Saint-François (2.5 km at a 4.6 percent gradient, followed by 400 meters of flat terrain).

“Riders like Lorena Wiebes from the Netherlands, currently the world’s best sprinter, are also very good at tackling short climbs. That’s why I can imagine she’ll still be in contention for the sprint in Lausanne,” Marlen Reusser speculates. Unlike the rider from Bern, the second Swiss competitor, Noemi Rüegg, is not among the contenders for the overall victory. The Zurich native is making her comeback after breaking her upper arm three months ago at the Vuelta, where she had taken the leader’s jersey on the opening stage.

The second stage, covering 148 kilometers, is even more suited to the sprinters. It runs from Aigle, the headquarters of the International Cycling Union (UCI), to the Quai du Mont-Blanc in Geneva. With the third stage, which starts in the Plainpalais neighborhood of Geneva, the Tour peloton finally leaves Switzerland.

An “exciting” individual time trial

The battle for the overall title is likely to begin with the 21-kilometer individual time trial on the fourth day. Marlen Reusser, the world champion in this discipline, could trade her rainbow jersey for the Maillot jaune there.

“I find the course really exciting,” she says. “The first section leading up to the climb is pretty technical. That’s followed by a really challenging climb in the middle section. Riders who are both very powerful and excellent time trialists will likely be able to build up a big time gap there. Pure climbers, on the other hand, will probably lose more time.”

However, they will have the opportunity to make up the lost ground on the following, more demanding stages—especially on the roads of this Tour’s decisive test: Mont Ventoux. With 3,565 meters of elevation gain, Stage 7 will be the toughest of the race.

Mont Ventoux “forgives nothing”

“I think this climb suits me pretty well,” explains a confident Marlen Reusser. “But ultimately, it all depends on how the week goes: how well you recover, how much strength you still have in your legs on the decisive day, and, of course, what your overall fitness is like. This climb doesn’t forgive any mistakes.”

On August 9, the riders will climb the Col d’Èze four times above Nice, where they will finally reach the finish line of the stage race.

Last year, French rider Pauline Ferrand-Prévot pulled off a surprise by winning both the overall classification and both mountain stages. Having recovered from injuries and buoyed by her victory at the Tour de Suisse, Marlen Reusser now hopes to follow in her footsteps and add another major triumph to her list of achievements.