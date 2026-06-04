Maja Chwalinska is not in the top 100, but sensationally in the final of the French Open. There she will face the Russian Mirra Andreyeva, who defeated a Ukrainian in an explosive match.

Maja Chwalinska can hardly believe it: she has reached the final of the French Open as a qualifier

Poland's Maja Chwalinska has continued her sensational run of success at the French Open and set a milestone by reaching the final. The 24-year-old beat Russia's Diana Schnaider 7:6 (7:4), 6:4 and became the second qualifier ever to reach a Grand Slam final. Emma Raducanu also achieved the feat at the 2021 US Open - the Brit even won the title back then.

However, world no. 14 Maja Chwalinska will have to beat the clear favorite Mirra Andreyeva in the final on Saturday. The 19-year-old Russian had recently won the explosive semi-final against Ukrainian Marta Kostjuk 6:1, 6:3 and also reached the final of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in her career.

Maja Chwalinska had also played doubles with Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek in her junior days. But then their careers went far apart: Swiatek won six Grand Slam titles, while Chwalinska was plagued by numerous injuries and a period of depression. Now Maja Chwalinska unnerved Diana Schnaider with her patient and tactically varied game.

No handshake with Kostjuk-Andrejewa

After the other semi-final, Marta Kostyuk, as expected, refrained from shaking hands with Mirra Andreyeva at the net. Ukrainian tennis professionals want to send a signal of protest against the Russian war of aggression in their home country.

Eighth seed Mirra Andreyeva, who is coached by former Spanish top player Conchita Martinez, put in another strong performance and is the favorite in Saturday's final.

Done! Mirra Andreyeva reaches the final of the French Open Keystone

In contrast to Mitta Andreyeva, Marta Kostyuk showed nerves of steel in her first Grand Slam semi-final. The 23-year-old lost a match for the first time in 16 victories on the tour because she made a total of 34 unforced errors. She also apparently had problems with the wind before the roof was closed. The crowd was largely on the Ukrainian's side, but even this support was of little help.

Kostjuk had made it public after her opening match in Paris that a rocket had destroyed a building 100 meters from her parents' house. At the press conference, she also showed a picture on her cell phone of the destruction. Kostjuk said that she tries whenever possible to "remind people of the horrors of everyday life" in her home country.

Marta Kostjuk had knocked Viktoria Golubic out of the tournament, Mirra Andrejewa sent Jil Teichmann home.