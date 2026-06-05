Jason Smith will represent Switzerland for the first time in the Nations Cup at the CSIO St. Gallen on the Gründenmoos. The Scottish-born rider has worked his way to the top of the world with patience, performance and Picobello.

When the Swiss team rides into the Nations Cup at Gründenmoos in St. Gallen on Friday, the focus will be on a rider that many spectators have yet to get to know. Jason Smith is now part of the Swiss squad, has arrived on the big international arenas and will be representing the Swiss colors for the first time in the home Nations Cup at the CSIO St. Gallen - he has already done so at other destinations. Nevertheless, the 35-year-old is still one of the lesser-known names in top-class sport in this country. Guerdat, Fuchs and who exactly, many are wondering.

A Scotsman finds his way to Switzerland

Yet his path to the Swiss national team was anything but ordinary. Smith comes from Scotland, grew up on a small farm near Glasgow and came to equestrian sport by chance. His parents had no connection to riding. It was his older brother who infected him with the passion. What began as a hobby gradually developed into an international career.

Even as a junior, Smith achieved his first successes for Great Britain. At the age of 16, he moved to Germany to work in Dietmar Gugler's stables. A planned three-month internship turned into more than two years.

The decisive turning point from a local perspective came in 2008, when Smith moved to Switzerland to Pius Schwizer's stables. There he wanted to learn from one of the best show jumpers in the world. At the same time, a story began that would permanently link him to Switzerland. It was at the stables that he met his future wife Julia. The Lucerne native also worked for Schwizer at the time. Today, the couple live with their son Justin in Schlierbach near Sursee and run their business in a stable.

"The decision to ride in Switzerland was not difficult for me," Smith told Keystone-SDA. "I've been here for a very long time." In fact, Switzerland has long since become his home. He has held a Swiss passport for three years and is also officially allowed to compete for Swiss Equestrian.

Steady instead of steep ascent

Smith did not make his way to the top via financially strong stables or prominent owners. Instead, he worked his way up over the years. He built up a network, received support from patrons and sponsors and set up his own business with his wife in 2016. Today, the Smiths train horses for owners and sponsors in their own business. "But of course we also have our own sporting ambitions," he emphasizes.

Smith was long regarded as a reliable professional who delivered solid results. However, his real breakthrough has only come in the last two years. And he has a name: Picobello.

The eleven-year-old gray horse fundamentally changed Smith's career. The Scotsman first came into contact with the stallion through Daniel Etter, who is now one of his closest friends and looks after him at the big shows. "The first time I rode him, it was an immediate fit," recalls Smith. Nevertheless, everyone involved took their time. Horse and rider should be able to develop without pressure.

Five-star level for the first time

Today, the duo is one of the most successful Swiss teams. Picobello enabled Smith to enter the five-star level - he competed in his first Grand Prix at this level in St. Gallen a year ago - and led him to the top of the world: 5th place in the Million Grand Prix in Geneva, two clear rounds in the Nations Cup in Falsterbo and, most recently, the "Rookie of the Year" award at the tournament in Basel have finally established Smith among the international elite.

Now comes his appearance with the Swiss team at the Nations Cup in St. Gallen on Friday. "Picobello is in good shape. The confidence is right," says Smith. The stallion is exceptionally combative in competition. "Picobello is very energetic and has a lot of blood. I tend to have to calm him down on the course."

While many riders see the Grand Prix as the highlight this weekend, Smith has a different focus. "The Nations Cup has more priority. It's not about individual success there, but about the Swiss team." On a good day, he could help Switzerland win the Nations Cup.

Then Smith would be a new hope in the red jacket. A Scot who has found a new home in Switzerland and has justified ambitions to represent Switzerland at the World Championships in Aachen this summer and at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in two years' time.