Extreme athlete Felix Baumgartner is dead. Caroline Seidel/dpa (Archivbild)

The late extreme sportsman Felix Baumgartner became a hero with his jump from the stratosphere. However, he made himself unpopular in his native Austria afterwards - and went to Switzerland.

Oliver Kohlmaier

The extreme sportsman Felix Baumgartner is dead. He finally became a hero in his native Austria in October 2012. With his jump from the stratosphere, he set three world records - and was the first person to break the sound barrier in free fall.

After his record jump, Baumgartner announced his immediate retirement from extreme sports. In the years that followed, however, the Salzburg native made few friends at home. He repeatedly caused a stir with provocative statements.

Baumgartner was particularly criticized in Austria for his statements on politics. Just two weeks after his record jump, Baumgartner spoke out against democracy and in favor of a "moderate dictatorship" - by a "few people from the private sector" who "really know their stuff".

House and helicopter confiscated

The extreme sportsman also got into trouble with the tax authorities. In 2013, the Austrian tax authorities did not classify Baumgartner as an athlete performing at sporting events. The associated tax rebate was therefore not applicable. As a result, he moved to Arbon in Thurgau.

Baumgartner's house and helicopter were confiscated by the authorities due to his tax debts.

Baumgartner justified his move to Switzerland with his taxes. In 2016, he told the "Kleine Zeitung" newspaper: "It's for tax reasons. Because it's difficult in Austria. You have no security when it comes to taxes," he explained.

Praise for Viktor Orban

Four years later, Baumgartner caused a storm of indignation after posting on social media. "A country where fishing without a fishing license is punished by law and people cross the border without a passport can only be ruled by idiots," he wrote on Facebook.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, on the other hand, deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his migration policy, according to Baumgartner. The Salzburg native also made positive comments about the ultra-right so-called Identitarian movement and its leader Martin Sellner.

"No wonder with that figure"

In January 2024, Baumgartner called the editor-in-chief of the weekly newspaper Falter, Florian Klenk, a "fool" and a "pharmaceutical whore" because he had spoken positively about his five vaccinations despite his Covid illnesses. Following this statement, the Regional Court for Criminal Matters in Vienna sentenced him to a compensation payment of 5,000 euros for defamation, which was not legally binding.

Baumgartner has also repeatedly attracted attention for his misogynistic and anti-feminist comments. For example, he sharply attacked the presenter Corinna Milborn. She had previously criticized a Palmers advertising campaign as sexist. He wrote on Facebook: "Nice to see some people at home getting upset again, even at Easter! First and foremost Puls 4 infochefin and presenter Corinna Milborn, no wonder with her figure!"

He was finally awarded the Austrian negative prize "Rosa Handtaschl" for derogatory remarks about women.