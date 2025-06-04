From syrup to champagne in a week - Gallery A heart for the enthusiastic Parisian public: Loïs Boisson Image: Keystone Commitment to the last: Loïs Boisson impresses on the pitch with his unconditional commitment Image: Keystone Celebrity fans: Former soccer world champion Bixente Lizarazu (2nd from right) watches Loïs Boisson's match against Jessica Pegula Image: Keystone Boisson's predecessor as French wildcard in the quarter-finals in Paris: Mary Pierce Image: Keystone Next hurdle in the quarter-finals: the 18-year-old Russian Mirra Andreyeva Image: Keystone From syrup to champagne in a week - Gallery A heart for the enthusiastic Parisian public: Loïs Boisson Image: Keystone Commitment to the last: Loïs Boisson impresses on the pitch with his unconditional commitment Image: Keystone Celebrity fans: Former soccer world champion Bixente Lizarazu (2nd from right) watches Loïs Boisson's match against Jessica Pegula Image: Keystone Boisson's predecessor as French wildcard in the quarter-finals in Paris: Mary Pierce Image: Keystone Next hurdle in the quarter-finals: the 18-year-old Russian Mirra Andreyeva Image: Keystone

The French have to look back 25 years to find the last local winner of the French Open. Now Loïs Boisson, WTA number 361, is following in the footsteps of the former winner Mary Pierce.

Keystone-SDA SDA

And then the 22-year-old, who even die-hard tennis fans hardly knew, says this sentence that the French public has been craving for a quarter of a century. "I hope to win," Loïs Boisson emphasizes early Monday evening in the packed Court Philippe Chatrier, the main stadium in Paris.

Excuse me? The world number 361 wants to win the French Open? Boisson would hardly have said that a week earlier, before the start of the tournament. After her victory in the round of 16 against world number 3 Jessica Pegula, the trees suddenly seem to grow into the sky. In keeping with her name (in German: Getränk), Boisson has played her way from the syrup curve to the champagne stage in seven days.

Cruciate ligament rupture a year ago

She is writing a real tennis fairytale and making up for a difficult few months. At the beginning of May a year ago, she was on the cusp of her first Grand Slam appearance. She had won three ITF tournaments and a Challenger tournament for the first time. As number 152 in the world at the time, Boisson would also have benefited from a wild card before she tore the cruciate ligament in her left knee. No fewer than 23 French women are now ranked ahead of her, but the organizers have once again given her a wild card. And this time she repays the invitation with interest.

In the first round, Boisson prevailed in three sets against the number 24 Elise Mertens, in the third round against her compatriot Elsa Jacquemot and now also against Pegula. Her hand trembled a little at the end against the American, but the 22-year-old from Dijon impressed with her unflagging fighting spirit, courage and tactical skill. Of course, Pegula is not a clay specialist, but she is a seven-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist, including once in Paris in 2022, and a finalist at the last US Open. Boisson, on the other hand, is playing her first major and kept her cool in the hot final phase, fending off four break chances as she served for the match.

Healthy self-confidence

"I had the confidence. I knew I could do it," said the Frenchwoman confidently at the end. "Of course I knew she was super strong. But when I felt that it was going to be a real match, I threw everything into it." Boisson is now the first Frenchwoman since 2002 to reach the quarter-finals as a wild card recipient. Her predecessor is Mary Pierce, but the conditions were completely different. Pierce was a big star, had already won the Australian Open in 1995 and five years later was the last native to win in Paris.

In 2002, she had fallen down the rankings, but also played her way into the quarter-finals - where she was swept off the court 6:1, 6:1 by the eventual winner Serena Williams. That should not happen to Boisson on Wednesday - despite the fact that she will of course once again be the clear outsider.

In the footsteps of Martina Hingis

Her opponent is only 18 years old, comes from Krasnoyarsk in Siberia and is also about to make history. Mirra Andreyeva is the youngest player since Martina Hingis (1997 and 1998) to reach the quarter-finals of the French Open two years in a row. Last year, the then unseeded Russian was the big surprise of the tournament and was only stopped in the semi-finals by Jasmine Paolini. Now Andreyeva is already ranked No. 6 in the world and has won her first Masters 1000 titles this year in Dubai and Indian Wells.

Loïs Boisson will not be bothered by this for the time being. She will once again be able to count on the support of 15,000 enthusiastic fans. "On this court, with this ambiance - it's simply incredible," she enthused on Monday. Of course, she would love to enjoy it three more times - until the final on Saturday. A victory for the world number 361 would probably be the biggest sensation in tennis history, ahead of Grand Slam champions such as Gustavo Kuerten on his debut in Paris or Emma Raducanu at the US Open four years ago.