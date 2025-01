Gaël Monfils with the trophies for winning the tournament in Auckland Keystone

Gaël Monfils becomes the oldest winner ever on the ATP Tour and dethrones Roger Federer at the same time.

Keystone-SDA SDA

At 38 years and four months, the Frenchman defeated Belgian Zizou Bergs in the final in Auckland on Saturday. He surpassed Federer, who was two months younger when he won his last title in Basel in October 2019. It was Monfils' 13th ATP title, almost 20 years after his first in Sopot, Poland, in 2005.