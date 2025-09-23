"Survived": female ski jumpers with gallows humor after fiasco - Gallery Crashed badly in Predazzo: Eva Pinkelnig. Image: dpa World Championship gold in Planica, now injured: Canada's Alexandria Loutitt misses the Olympics. Image: dpa National coach Kuttin has a material problem. Image: dpa "Survived": female ski jumpers with gallows humor after fiasco - Gallery Crashed badly in Predazzo: Eva Pinkelnig. Image: dpa World Championship gold in Planica, now injured: Canada's Alexandria Loutitt misses the Olympics. Image: dpa National coach Kuttin has a material problem. Image: dpa

Three cruciate ligament ruptures in one weekend - the Olympic test in Predazzo, Italy, turns into a flop. A few months before the Winter Games, the pressure on the world federation is growing.

"I survived the competitions, tested the facilities and quite honestly - I would come back just for the view," wrote German ski jumper Katharina Schmid with a bit of gallows humour after the Olympic dress rehearsal on the modernized ski jumps in Predazzo, Italy, where gold, silver and bronze will be awarded at the Winter Games next February.

Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Canada's former world champion Alexandria Loutitt and Japan's combined athlete Haruka Kasai will not be returning any time soon. The trio suffered cruciate ligament ruptures on the green mats in Val di Fiemme, which meant that Pinkelnig (37) and Loutitt (21) were ruled out of the Olympics - and triggered a safety debate in ski jumping.

Conferences in Zurich as crisis counseling

Are three serious knee injuries in one weekend a coincidence? Those responsible have a clear answer to this question and are therefore calling on the world federation FIS to take action. The upcoming fall meetings in Zurich this week are therefore likely to become a kind of crisis summit with regard to the health and safety of ski jumpers.

At the center of the criticism: the smaller of the two Olympic ski jumps, where two of the three cruciate ligament ruptures occurred. "The profile of this normal hill is not successful - many athletes and coaches are very disappointed, as they expect something different from a new and modern hill," said sports director Horst Hüttel from the German Ski Association to the German Press Agency.

The Austrian Eva Pinkelnig suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in Predazzo. IMAGO/Action Plus

What Hüttel calls "unsuccessful" is also referred to in official circles as "poor planning" or "faulty construction". The current debate about the Dal Ben ski jumps in Predazzo is one of a series of discussions about the Olympic venues in Italy. The construction of a bobsleigh and luge track in Cortina d'Ampezzo costing around 80 million euros is particularly controversial.

National coach: "Bitter aftertaste"

In ski jumping, the Olympic test with three serious knee injuries has caused severe damage and put pressure on those responsible. "They are now trying to make adjustments by reducing the inclination of the take-off a little. But there won't be much leeway here," described Hüttel. For him, there is "definitely a certain amount of pressure to act" from the FIS.

But the hill profile was not the only topic. It was also about the material. Tighter suits than in the previous season ensured higher speeds and more pressure when landing. Heinz Kuttin, the German national coach, spoke of "a bitter aftertaste". It was clear "that we are not on the right track with the new set-up". Here, too, the FIS is likely to tighten things up in Zurich.

Austria's women with large hill renunciation

This comes too late for Pinkelnig, who has been a pioneer since 2014. After a cruciate ligament rupture, several meniscus injuries and cartilage damage in her left knee, she has to prepare for a long break. "Sometimes (Olympic) dreams burst like soap bubbles," wrote Pinkelnig. She received a lot of encouragement from her rivals. Her Austrian team subsequently withdrew from the large hill competition "for safety reasons".

The sporting competition took a back seat at the weekend. "Everyone's nerves were a little tense. The focus was not on the sport, but on the safety factor," said Kuttin, describing the situation on site. The world federation and the local organizers should now be working hard to ensure that the fiasco in February is not repeated at the Olympics.

