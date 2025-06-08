  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Political message after triumph Gauff dedicates French Open title to black America

SDA

8.6.2025 - 07:58

Emotional moment: Coco Gauff kisses the Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen for the winner of the French Open in Paris
Emotional moment: Coco Gauff kisses the Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen for the winner of the French Open in Paris
Keystone

Winning the French Open in Paris means a lot to Coco Gauff. Especially in view of the turbulent times in her American homeland.

Keystone-SDA

08.06.2025, 07:58

08.06.2025, 08:56

Coco Gauff chooses her words carefully. The 21-year-old from the US southern state of Georgia avoids direct criticism and makes no direct mention of US President Donald Trump or her country's current government. Nevertheless, the now two-time Grand Slam winner gets her message across clearly.

"For all people who look like me"

Gauff dedicates her triumph in Paris to all the people in the USA who are suffering under President Trump's policies. It means a lot to her to be a representative "for people who look like me and who don't feel particularly supported in the current phase," said the black world number two after her final victory against Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus. Giving these people "a bit of hope and light" is a good feeling.

Second Grand Slam title. Gauff trumps Sabalenka to win the French Open for the first time

Second Grand Slam titleGauff trumps Sabalenka to win the French Open for the first time

"I remember feeling quite down after the election in November," said Gauff. Her mother then told her during the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia: "Just win the tournament, just to give people something to smile about." Which she promptly did. "That's what I was thinking about today when I held the trophy and heard the American national anthem."

Patriotic and proud despite everything

Some people might be critical, but "I'm definitely patriotic and proud to be an American," says Gauff, who has often spoken out on political and social issues in the past. "I'm proud to represent Americans who look like me and those who support the things that I support."

You might also be interested in this

More from the department

Teenager from Canada. Summer McIntosh with fabulous world record over 400 m crawl

Teenager from CanadaSummer McIntosh with fabulous world record over 400 m crawl

Frustration after losing the final. Tequila and jelly babies on Mykonos for Sabalenka

Frustration after losing the finalTequila and jelly babies on Mykonos for Sabalenka

Oberaargau Wrestling Festival. 19-year-old towers over the Swiss - Michael Moser celebrates second wreath victory

Oberaargau Wrestling Festival19-year-old towers over the Swiss - Michael Moser celebrates second wreath victory