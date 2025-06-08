Emotional moment: Coco Gauff kisses the Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen for the winner of the French Open in Paris Keystone

Winning the French Open in Paris means a lot to Coco Gauff. Especially in view of the turbulent times in her American homeland.

Coco Gauff chooses her words carefully. The 21-year-old from the US southern state of Georgia avoids direct criticism and makes no direct mention of US President Donald Trump or her country's current government. Nevertheless, the now two-time Grand Slam winner gets her message across clearly.

"For all people who look like me"

Gauff dedicates her triumph in Paris to all the people in the USA who are suffering under President Trump's policies. It means a lot to her to be a representative "for people who look like me and who don't feel particularly supported in the current phase," said the black world number two after her final victory against Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus. Giving these people "a bit of hope and light" is a good feeling.

"I remember feeling quite down after the election in November," said Gauff. Her mother then told her during the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia: "Just win the tournament, just to give people something to smile about." Which she promptly did. "That's what I was thinking about today when I held the trophy and heard the American national anthem."

Patriotic and proud despite everything

Some people might be critical, but "I'm definitely patriotic and proud to be an American," says Gauff, who has often spoken out on political and social issues in the past. "I'm proud to represent Americans who look like me and those who support the things that I support."

