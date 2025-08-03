  1. Residential Customers
WTA Montreal Gauff dives against Canadian teenager

SDA

3.8.2025 - 06:58

Coco Gauff has to deal with another disappointment with her early exit in Montreal
Coco Gauff has to deal with another disappointment with her early exit in Montreal


Coco Gauff, the number 1 seed at the WTA 1000 Masters in Montreal, is eliminated in the round of 16. The American lost 1:6, 4:6 to the Canadian Victoria Mboko (WTA 85).







The 18-year-old Mboko only needed 62 minutes to defeat the world No. 2. She fended off all five break points against her and took the favorite's serve four times.

Mboko now has a great opportunity in front of her home crowd. In her first quarter-final at a WTA 1000 tournament, she will face Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (WTA 51), an opponent she is well capable of beating.

Gauff, who "only" committed six double faults after 37 double faults in her first two matches of this tournament, was unable to do anything against the Canadian teenager. The first set was a clear-cut affair, the second was hard-fought. Mboko forced the decider with a break in the final game.

Gauff is not really getting up to speed after her triumph at the French Open at the beginning of June. In both Berlin and Wimbledon, the 21-year-old was eliminated in her first appearance. Now came the next disappointment in the form of an early exit.

