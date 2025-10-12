Rarely out of balance: Coco Gauff wins the all-American final in Wuhan against Jessica Pegula in two sets Keystone

The US-American Coco Gauff wins her first title since the French Open. She wins the final against Jessica Pegula at the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan.

Keystone-SDA SDA

World number 3 Coco Gauff beat her compatriot Jessica Pegula 6:4, 7:5 in one and three-quarter hours in the Chinese metropolis. She thus improved her excellent record in the final to eleven wins and only three defeats.

Gauff, who is only 21, had fallen off the rails somewhat after an outstanding clay season, winning the French Open and finals in Madrid and Rome, but now won her second tournament of the year in Wuhan. At WTA 1000 level, the mandatory tournaments directly below the Grand Slams, this is her third title overall.

Pegula will move up one place in the world rankings from position 6. Both have already qualified for the WTA Finals for the top eight players of the year in Saudi Arabia at the beginning of November.