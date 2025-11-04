  1. Residential Customers
WTA Finals Gauff with first victory, Sabalenka also wins

SDA

4.11.2025 - 19:29

Coco Gauff celebrates her first win in Riyadh.
Coco Gauff celebrates her first win in Riyadh.
Picture: Keystone

Defending champion Coco Gauff remains in the race for the semi-finals at the WTA Finals in Riyadh. The American notched up her first win with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Jasmine Paolini in her second group match.

Keystone-SDA

04.11.2025, 19:29

04.11.2025, 19:40

Paolini, who was not in the best of shape due to the flu, was on the losing end, as she had been two days ago against Aryna Sabalenka. After her two clear defeats, the Italian has no chance of advancing to the semi-finals.

On Thursday, the last match day of the Steffi Graf group, Gauff, Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula will play for the two places in the knockout round. Sabalenka has the best chances. The world number one celebrated her second win with a 6:4, 2:6, 6:3 victory over Pegula, overturning a break deficit in the final set.

Sabalenka will play Gauff and Pegula will play Paolini on Thursday.

