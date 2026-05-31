In doing so, the Zurich team took revenge for their defeat in the decisive game two years ago. Back then, the women from eastern Switzerland won the final after extra time.

GC Amicitia went into the second half of the game with a narrow lead (13:11). The hosts did not relinquish their lead for the next 30 minutes, with Brühl only managing to close the gap to one goal at most.

It is the Zurich club's first championship title since the merger between ZMC Amicitia Zurich and Grasshoppers in 2010 and, after winning the cup this season, the club is also celebrating a double.

The women from Eastern Switzerland, on the other hand, were beaten again for the first time after three championship titles in a row.