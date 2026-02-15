Franjo von Allmen, Switzerland's golden boy, was born in 2001 - and thus belongs to Generation Z. sda

Authentic, direct and up close: Generation Z is showing its undisguised side at the Winter Olympics. The young athletes film their everyday lives for TikTok, talk openly about love and friendship - and also express themselves politically.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Generation Z is taking center stage at the Winter Olympics in Italy.

The average age this year is 27.

And the Generation Z spirit can be seen everywhere: from interviews to social media. Show more

Olympia 2026 Alle News Resultate

Generation Z (1995-2010) are "digital natives" and have grown up with the internet and social media. They are also politically engaged, attach great importance to mental health, act in a value-oriented manner and love non-commitment. For them, a job should not only offer security, but also be meaningful and enjoyable.

Generation Z is also strongly represented at the Winter Olympics in Italy this year. Although the athletes have been taking part since 2016, this time they are really taking center stage.

The best-known Swiss representatives of Generation Z this year are probably Marco Odermatt (1997), Franjo von Allmen (2001) and Mathilde Gremaud (2000).

The average age of this year's athletes is 27, often significantly younger in disciplines such as snowboarding or figure skating. And the Gen-Z spirit runs through everything. A few examples:

Norwegian cheats on his girlfriend

A few days ago, Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreid won bronze in the individual race in Antholz. He then gave an interview to Norwegian radio. Unasked, he instead told them that he had cheated on his girlfriend.

"Six months ago, I met the love of my life," said the 28-year-old in tears. "The most beautiful, amazing person in the world. But three months ago, I made the biggest mistake of my life and was unfaithful to her." He confessed to cheating on her and she broke up with him. Lægreid hoped to save the relationship by committing "social suicide", as he called the public confession.

His impulse? Typical Gen Z. Was this a public form of accountability? Perhaps. Was it classic oversharing? Definitely.

US skier speaks out on Trump

Political themes are also shining through at these Winter Olympics. In the style of Generation Z. One person who embodies this is 27-year-old Hunter Hess from the US ski team.

He spoke about the "mixed feelings" of competing for the USA while ICE raids are taking place at home. "There's obviously a lot going on that I don't like - and many others don't either. Just because I carry the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that happens in the USA."

He is not alone in this. Many other athletes are also using the Games to address political issues. The 27-year-old skeleton pro Vladislav Heraskevich was even excluded from the Winter Games in Cortina for this reason. The reason for this is his helmet, which shows 20 pictures of children and athletes who died in the war in Ukraine.

Countless posts on social media

Of course, Generation Z loves and lives on social media. On platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, athletes no longer just present their competitions, but also provide insights into their very personal everyday life at the Olympics. They joke about unflattering outfits, talk surprisingly openly about dating, desserts and other trivialities. It feels like you're part of the Winter Olympics yourself.

For example, the US women (rightly) make fun of their skirt supplied by Nike. It is more reminiscent of a blanket and is decorated with a bald eagle gliding over a mountain landscape.

Nike has developed a skirt for female athletes that can be transformed into a warm blanket in no time at all, practical for the podium, when traveling or simply in between. The skirt is also available for all those not competing at the Olympics, at a price of 145 US dollars.

Other countries - such as Canada - are also going viral with their clothing on TikTok:

Desserts are once again creating the big hype at the Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. This time, the focus is on tiramisu. Two years ago in Paris, Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen became the "Muffin Man" with viral videos of chocolate muffins from the Olympic village, sparking a worldwide trend.

Now 19-year-old Swiss snowboarder Jonas Hasler from Thurgau has taken on the role: In a video in front of the canteen, he celebrates tiramisu as the "new chocolate muffin", rating it 12/10 and getting over 3 million views, including a tribute to Christiansen.

Women also love tiramisu: Swiss freestyle skier and gold medal winner Mathilde Gremaud (26) grabbed a whole tray of it and brought it to the table.

The ability to not take things too seriously is typical of Generation Z. For example, when it comes to data. Take dating, for example. 27-year-old US snowboarder Jake Pates, for example, makes no secret of the fact that he is single online:

He makes no secret of the fact that he is still looking for a date for Valentine's Day:

His teammate, 24-year-old US luger Sophia Kirkby, leaves no doubt that she would be interested in a date with him:

So the 2026 Winter Olympics show: you can reach for the stars - and have fun at the same time.