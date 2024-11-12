The players of Genève-Servette had every reason to celebrate in Lausanne. Keystone

Genève-Servette put in an impressive performance against Lausanne, while the ZSC Lions also recorded a win.

Genève-Servette created an excellent starting position in the Champions Hockey League round of 16 first leg against Lausanne with a clear 5-0 away win. The Genevans, who have so far fallen short of expectations in the national league, showed their best side in the European competition.

The game in the Lausanne Arena, which was watched by 8973 spectators, began with Sakari Manninen scoring the opening goal shortly before the first break. Despite having the numerical advantage after Roger Karrer was sent off in the 23rd minute, Lausanne failed to equalize. Instead, Tanner Richard increased the lead to 2:0 shortly afterwards. Further goals from Oula Palve, Markus Granlund and Palve again sealed the clear victory for Servette.

ZSC Lions with a strong performance

The ZSC Lions also won their game against the Straubing Tigers 4:2. After an early goal by Denis Malgin, the Zurich team briefly fell behind, but Sven Andrighetto, Juho Lammikko and Malgin again turned things around and put them in a comfortable position for the second leg.

Fribourg-Gottéron hopes for the second leg

Fribourg-Gottéron, on the other hand, were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Swedish side Växjö. The only goal of the game was scored in the 34th minute by Elias Rosén after a good assist by Dylan McLaughlin. Despite the defeat, Fribourg-Gottéron's hopes of reaching the quarter-finals remain alive.

