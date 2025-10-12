Geneva celebrates against Lausanne Keystone

Genève-Servette celebrates its second victory under new coach Ville Peltonen. The Geneva team wins the Léman derby against Lausanne 5:3.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It was a disgrace that Genève-Servette had to endure in mid-September. They were beaten 11-0 by Lausanne HC. It was the first nail in the coffin of the now dismissed Yorick Treille on the sidelines.

Under his successor Ville Peltonen, Grenat are doing much better so far. The Genevans won 5:3 on Sunday afternoon in another spectacular game and celebrated their second win de suite under the Finnish coach. Although Théo Rochette scored three goals again, as in Lausanne's shooting festival, Geneva were able to respond this time after he had opened the scoring to make it 3:2 (30').

Josh Jooris and Simas Ignatavicius turned the game back in the home team's favor within seven minutes before the second break. And the first goal of the young Latvian with a Swiss license, who celebrates his 18th birthday in ten days, was to be the winner.

Markus Granlund scored into the empty net in the final seconds to seal LHC's fourth defeat in the championship in a row.

Telegram

Genève-Servette - Lausanne 5:3 (1:1, 3:2, 1:0)

7135 spectators. - SR Borga/Ströbel, Francey/Humair. - Goals: 5. Puljujärvi (Manninen) 1:0. 18. Rochette (Oksanen, Riat) 1:1. 23. Berni (Puljujärvi, Vesey) 2:1. 25. Rochette (Brännström, Oksanen) 2:2. 30. Rochette (Czarnik, Caggiula/power play goal) 2:3. 37. (36:10) Jooris (Sutter) 3:3. 38. (37:21) Ignatavicius (Bozon, Pouliot) 4:3. 60. (59:39) Granlund 5:3 (into the empty net). - Penalties: 6 times 2 minutes against Genève-Servette, 5 times 2 minutes against Lausanne. - PostFinance top scorers: Manninen; Czarnik.

Genève-Servette: Charlin; Sutter, Chanton; Saarijärvi, Berni; Schneller, Le Coultre; Karrer; Praplan, Manninen, Granlund; Puljujärvi, Jooris, Vesey; Bozon, Pouliot, Ignatavicius; Miranda, Verboon, Rod.

Lausanne: Pasche; Brännström, Marti; Niku, Sansonnens; Vouardoux, Fiedler; Haas; Zehnder, Czarnik, Caggiula; Riat, Rochette, Oksanen; Fuchs, Jäger, Kahun; Hügli, Bougro, Prassl; Holdener.

Remarks: Genève-Servette without Beck, Hischier, Richard, Rutta (all injured) and Akeson (extra foreigner), Lausanne without Baragano, Douay, Heldner and Suomela (all injured). Lausanne without a goalkeeper from 58:05 to 59:39.