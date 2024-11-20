Plenty of goals in the second leg too: Genève-Servette scores seven times and celebrates reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions Hockey League. Keystone

Defending champions Genève-Servette qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions Hockey League. In the Swiss duel against Lausanne, the Geneva team won with a total score of 12:4.

SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Genève-Servette is through to the quarter-finals of the Champions Hockey League.

In the Swiss duel, Servette won the second leg 7:4 against Lausanne. Geneva won the first leg 5:0.

Servette will face Bremerhaven in the quarter-finals. Show more

The European evenings should be balm for Geneva's battered ice hockey soul. In the championship, things are not going according to plan for Servette. With 13th place and six defeats from the last seven games, coach Jan Cadieux's team is lagging behind its own expectations nationally.

Internationally, on the other hand, things are going well - as they did last season when they secured the Champions Hockey League title. After winning the first leg 5:0, last year's champions also won the second leg. The visitors from Lausanne took the lead in the second minute through Damien Riat. However, the home team did not let this worry them and immediately turned the game around, ultimately winning 7:4 with Vincent Praplan scoring four goals.

In the quarter-finals, Genève-Servette, like the other remaining Swiss representative in the competition, will face a team from Germany. The ZSC Lions will take on the champions Eisbären Berlin, while Geneva will face Bremerhaven, who lost in the play-off final. The winners will meet in the semi-finals.

SDA