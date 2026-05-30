Nati opponents Norway have young attacking players who have caused a sensation so far: Tinus Luc Koblar (18) and Noah Steen (21) have already scored six goals each at this World Championship.

Koblar, who is only 18, is the Norwegians' most dangerous scorer. With six goals and a total of nine scoring points, he leads his team's internal standings. Despite his young age, the striker shows remarkable nerve in front of goal and is one of the discoveries of this World Championship.

Noah Steen is no less dangerous. The 21-year-old has also scored six times and regularly creates danger with his pace and finishing power. Together, the two form the offensive heart of the Norwegian team.