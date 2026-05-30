  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Semi-final on the ticker from 3.20 pm Genoni in goal, Suter returns: Will the Swiss field hockey team storm into the World Championship final for the third time in a row?

Andreas Lunghi

30.5.2026

The Swiss field hockey team has a great opportunity to reach the final for the third time in a row at the home World Championships in Zurich. The final hurdle: Surprise team Norway. You can follow the action live here from 15:20.

30.05.2026, 14:15

30.05.2026, 15:00

The live ticker

Schweiz vs. Norwegen
0:0
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • Fan zone already full

    The police outside the stadium have announced that the official fan zone next to the SwissLife Arena is already full. For security reasons, no more people will be allowed in. You can see what it looked like during the quarter-final against Sweden in the following article.

    Ecstasy in the marquee. The drama in the 1st period against Sweden - told by 1600 Swiss fans

    Ecstasy in the marqueeThe drama in the 1st period against Sweden - told by 1600 Swiss fans

  • The line-up is here

    As was to be expected, Leonardo Genoni will stand between the posts again today. At forward, Pius Suter returns after his injury-related break and replaces the suspended Timo Meier on the first line.

  • Meier suspended for the semi-final

    Switzerland will have to do without Timo Meier against Norway. The 29-year-old has been suspended for one game after his knee check in the quarter-final against Sweden's Oskar Sunqvist.

    Field hockey World Championship ticker. Knee check against Sweden's Sundqvist: Meier is suspended for the semi-final

    Field hockey World Championship tickerKnee check against Sweden's Sundqvist: Meier is suspended for the semi-final

    The New Jersey Devils forward has played alongside Nico Hischier and Attilio Biasca in recent games. The Nati will not only miss his offensive drive, but also his energy. Meier is known for bringing a lot of intensity to the game.

  • Suri: "Norway is a strong team in terms of play"

  • Nati, watch out for this field hockey hotbed!

    Nati opponents Norway have young attacking players who have caused a sensation so far: Tinus Luc Koblar (18) and Noah Steen (21) have already scored six goals each at this World Championship.

    Koblar, who is only 18, is the Norwegians' most dangerous scorer. With six goals and a total of nine scoring points, he leads his team's internal standings. Despite his young age, the striker shows remarkable nerve in front of goal and is one of the discoveries of this World Championship.

    Noah Steen is no less dangerous. The 21-year-old has also scored six times and regularly creates danger with his pace and finishing power. Together, the two form the offensive heart of the Norwegian team.

    The young Norwegians are dangerous. Nati, watch out for this hockey-Haaland!

    The young Norwegians are dangerousNati, watch out for this hockey-Haaland!

  • Nati coach Cadieux: "It will be even more difficult in the semi-final than against Sweden"

  • The Swiss national team in the role of favorites

    After their convincing performances to date, with eight wins from eight games, Switzerland go into the clash with the Norwegians as clear favorites to reach the semi-finals for the first time at a World Cup. A year ago, the Swiss won 3-0 in the preliminary round, albeit against a completely different team that only just managed to avoid relegation.

    Their opponents in the final on Sunday evening would be record world champions Canada or Finland; in the event of a semi-final defeat, Switzerland would play for bronze.

  • Hello ...

    ... and welcome to the live ticker of the World Championship semi-final between Switzerland and Norway. The two teams will be battling it out in the SwissLife Arena in Zurich from 15:20 for a place in the grand final. You can follow the action live here.

    • Show more

You might also be interested in

More about the Ice Hockey World Championship

Athletics. Simon Ehammer with Swiss long jump record of 8.51 m

AthleticsSimon Ehammer with Swiss long jump record of 8.51 m

SMS heralds a new relationship. Salzgeber's daughter Cloé keeps her fingers crossed for her sweetheart Simon Knak in the World Cup semi-final

SMS heralds a new relationshipSalzgeber's daughter Cloé keeps her fingers crossed for her sweetheart Simon Knak in the World Cup semi-final

350 meters from the hotel. Shortest commute: the ice hockey team practically lives on the ice

350 meters from the hotelShortest commute: the ice hockey team practically lives on the ice

World Cup semi-final against Norway. Nati director Weibel:

World Cup semi-final against NorwayNati director Weibel: "We have worked on loving the role of favorite"

French Open ticker. Teichmann reaches round of 16 ++ Djokovic fails ++ Zverev progresses after night shift

French Open tickerTeichmann reaches round of 16 ++ Djokovic fails ++ Zverev progresses after night shift