The Swiss field hockey team has a great opportunity to reach the final for the third time in a row at the home World Championships in Zurich. The final hurdle: Surprise team Norway. You can follow the action live here from 15:20.
The live ticker
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Liveticker
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Liveticker closed
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Fan zone already full
The police outside the stadium have announced that the official fan zone next to the SwissLife Arena is already full. For security reasons, no more people will be allowed in. You can see what it looked like during the quarter-final against Sweden in the following article.
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The line-up is here
As was to be expected, Leonardo Genoni will stand between the posts again today. At forward, Pius Suter returns after his injury-related break and replaces the suspended Timo Meier on the first line.
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Meier suspended for the semi-final
Switzerland will have to do without Timo Meier against Norway. The 29-year-old has been suspended for one game after his knee check in the quarter-final against Sweden's Oskar Sunqvist.
The New Jersey Devils forward has played alongside Nico Hischier and Attilio Biasca in recent games. The Nati will not only miss his offensive drive, but also his energy. Meier is known for bringing a lot of intensity to the game.
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Suri: "Norway is a strong team in terms of play"
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Nati, watch out for this field hockey hotbed!
Nati opponents Norway have young attacking players who have caused a sensation so far: Tinus Luc Koblar (18) and Noah Steen (21) have already scored six goals each at this World Championship.
Koblar, who is only 18, is the Norwegians' most dangerous scorer. With six goals and a total of nine scoring points, he leads his team's internal standings. Despite his young age, the striker shows remarkable nerve in front of goal and is one of the discoveries of this World Championship.
Noah Steen is no less dangerous. The 21-year-old has also scored six times and regularly creates danger with his pace and finishing power. Together, the two form the offensive heart of the Norwegian team.
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Nati coach Cadieux: "It will be even more difficult in the semi-final than against Sweden"
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The Swiss national team in the role of favorites
After their convincing performances to date, with eight wins from eight games, Switzerland go into the clash with the Norwegians as clear favorites to reach the semi-finals for the first time at a World Cup. A year ago, the Swiss won 3-0 in the preliminary round, albeit against a completely different team that only just managed to avoid relegation.
Their opponents in the final on Sunday evening would be record world champions Canada or Finland; in the event of a semi-final defeat, Switzerland would play for bronze.
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Hello ...
... and welcome to the live ticker of the World Championship semi-final between Switzerland and Norway. The two teams will be battling it out in the SwissLife Arena in Zurich from 15:20 for a place in the grand final. You can follow the action live here.