Leonardo Genoni receives congratulations from his national team colleagues after the win against Finland Keystone

Despite the background noise, the Swiss national team seems to be on the right track for the home World Championship. The nomination of Yannick Frehner is a special story.

Keystone-SDA SDA

On May 15, Switzerland will play their first game at the home World Cup in Zurich in a rematch of last year's World Cup final against the title holders, the USA. The focus will also be on the question of whether the affair surrounding former national team coach Patrick Fischer and his forged Covid certificate will actually have no impact on the team. Fischer hit the headlines again on Wednesday after a written interview was published too early.

Has this caused unrest again? "No, I don't think so," says goalie Leonardo Genoni in an interview with Keystone-SDA ahead of his twelfth World Cup appearance. "We discussed the issue very often and at length. That was good and important. But at some point we also said that we had to look ahead. Everyone did that. In the end, we have to play at the World Cup and not discuss it."

The 38-year-old veteran describes Thursday's 5:4 victory over Finland after a penalty shoot-out as "quite important". This is also because the Swiss will face the northerners again at the end of the preliminary round at the World Championship. "That's very good for the mind." At the same time, it was noticeable that some players were back in action for the first time in a long time.

Genoni sees potential for improvement in defensive positioning and offensive play. "We still need to bring a bit more intensity. But I'm not afraid, that will come. I have the feeling that we're on the right track." He was particularly pleased with how his front players sacrificed themselves: "I don't think I've ever seen so many shots blocked in a World Cup preparation game."

Cadieux in contact with Fischer

Back to Fischer. Jan Cadieux, who succeeded him as national team coach before the home World Cup due to the affair, is still in regular contact with his predecessor. He last spoke to him on the phone on Sunday evening. "I hold him in very high regard. After my first win (as national team coach), I think the first text message I got was from Patrick Fischer. I'm also here now thanks to him. He has always supported me." When asked whether they will also talk to each other during the World Cup, Cadieux replies: "We don't talk about the team, we talk about other things." That underlines Fischer's class.

Cadieux also commented on ZSC forward Sven Andrighetto, who suffered a concussion in the third playoff quarter-final game against Lugano on March 25 and has not been able to play since. "He's on a good path. But we have to be intelligent and don't want to take any risks." The hope is that Andrighetto will at least make an appearance against Sweden or the Czech Republic this weekend. "That's the goal if everything goes optimally," says Cadieux.

The situation surrounding Philipp Kurashev remains open. "I'd like to say I hope it works out," said Cadieux. "He will undergo further examinations in the next few days to see if his situation has improved. We'll have to see how long we can wait before making a decision on him."

Cadieux explains the fact that not everything worked against the Finns despite the win, especially defensively, with the many personnel changes. This week alone, 13 new players have been integrated. "We know that you can't be top from the start." The key is to improve every day, Cadieux emphasizes.

The late certainty

One of the 13 new players is Yannick Frehner, who played his first international match against Finland at the age of 28. "It's the reward for my season, but it's crazy," says the Davos forward, who was particularly impressive in the playoffs with five goals and four assists in 17 games.

Frehner knew that he was a candidate for the World Championship. However, he only received his definitive confirmation on Monday night. Cadieux wrote him a message at 11.30 p.m. on Sunday evening. "I actually wanted to go to sleep," says Frehner. "But I woke up again, looked at my cell phone and called Jan back at half past twelve." After that, it was hard to think about sleeping, he says with a laugh.

Is the national team call-up a kind of compensation for the defeat HCD suffered in overtime against Fribourg-Gottéron in the decisive seventh game of the final? "Compensation is the wrong word," says Frehner. "It just gives me a new focus, a distraction. When this is over, I really have to process the whole thing properly. It still hurts a lot."

He sees the opportunity in the national team as a "great experience". And he doesn't lack energy: "If that were missing, something would be wrong." Although his physiotherapy studies would continue next week, he would prefer to put them on hold for a little longer and be at the start of the World Cup on 15 May.