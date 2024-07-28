George Russell in the Mercedes stopped only once in contrast to the competition and celebrates his third Formula 1 victory. Picture: Keystone

Mercedes celebrates a double victory at the Formula 1 Belgian GP in Spa-Francorchamps. George Russell wins ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Sauber again scores no championship points.

SDA

George Russell! The 26-year-old Brit achieved a masterpiece in Belgium. He changed tires after ten laps and then no more. Everyone else drove into the pits twice to change tires. The tactic worked for Mercedes and Russell. In the finish, first Lewis Hamilton and then Oscar Piastri in the McLaren closed the gap to Russell. However, there were no more overtaking maneuvers.

Russell celebrated his third Grand Prix victory, his second of the year. Russell had won for the first time on November 13, 2022 in Sao Paulo. This Brazilian Grand Prix was also the last time Mercedes celebrated a one-two victory - Russell ahead of Hamilton on that occasion too.

And one thing is clear: Formula 1 is getting more and more exciting. Mercedes will not be happy that the summer break is coming up and the next race will not be held until the end of August in Zandvoort. The Silver Arrows, who finally deserve the name again, have won three of the last six races. McLaren, who celebrated a double victory in Hungary a week ago, scored more points than Red Bull again in Belgium. Red Bull still lead the constructors' championship, but their lead over McLaren has shrunk to 43 points. Three teams are currently in a position to win Grands Prix.

Verstappen with a leap forward

Max Verstappen improved from 11th on the grid to finish 5th. However, the Dutchman did not have a chance of winning. The world champion of the last three years still leads the drivers' championship by a reassuring 78 points from Lando Norris (McLaren). There are 25 points for a Formula 1 victory. But Verstappen has now been waiting four Grands Prix for a win. The last time he experienced such a dry spell was between August 9 and December 13, 2020, when he failed to win eleven races in a row. Verstappen became world champion for the first time the following year.

The Sauber team goes into the summer break without a single championship point. Zhou Guanyu parked his car in the garage after just five laps. Valtteri Bottas finished the race in 16th place and could have fought for a championship point if he had dared to change tires just once, like Russell.

SDA