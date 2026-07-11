At the meet in Bulle, Géraldine Di Tizio-Frey became the fourth Swiss woman to break the 11-second mark in the 100-meter dash.

The 29-year-old from Zug improved her personal best by eleven hundredths of a second with a time of 10.98 seconds. In the final, the clock even stopped at 10.91 seconds, but there was a tailwind of three meters per second—which was too strong, as the limit is two meters per second.

Before Di Tizio-Frey, the only Swiss athletes to have run under 11 seconds were Mujinga Kambundji, Ajla Del Ponte, and Salomé Kora.