Géraldine Di Tizio-Frey delivered a strong performance in the 100-meter semifinals at the European Championships in Birmingham. The athlete from Central Switzerland won her semifinal heat in 11.02 seconds with a slight tailwind.

This means the 29-year-old is definitely among the medal contenders in the final at 10:50 p.m. Only Britain's Amy Hunt was a few hundredths of a second faster.

Géraldine Di Tizio-Frey won't be the only one representing Switzerland. Salomé Kora also just managed to qualify for the top 8 in the women's 100-meter race with a time of 11.12 seconds.