Sprinter Géraldine Di Tizio-Frey pulled off a remarkable feat in the 100-meter dash at the Swiss Championships in Zurich. The Zug native lowered her personal best to 10.96 seconds.

Géraldine Di Tizio-Frey: Currently not only Switzerland's No. 1, but also the fastest woman in Europe.

As of today, the 29-year-old is heading to the continental championships in Birmingham in mid-August as Europe's No. 1.

This marked the second time this summer that the pharmacist had run the 100 meters in under 11 seconds. Two weeks earlier, at the meet in Bulle, she had become the fourth Swiss woman to break the 11-second barrier in the 100 meters. On Saturday, the athlete from Central Switzerland prevailed at her home stadium, Letzigrund, with a light tailwind (0.5 m/s), finishing ahead of Salomé Kora (11.09) and Natacha Kouni (11.15).

No 100-meter European Championship Start for Mujinga Kambundji

Meanwhile, Mujinga Kambundji missed out on qualifying for the European Championships in the 100-meter dash. The Bern native was eliminated in the semifinals with a time of 11.53 seconds. Upon her return from maternity leave, no one expected miracles from the Swiss sprint queen. Nevertheless, Mujinga Kambundji had hoped for more at Letzigrund, especially since she had already run faster this summer.

Given the high level of competition in the women’s 100-meter race, this event was designated as a trials event in the run-up to the Swiss Championships. The top three finishers will compete at the European Championships in Birmingham; other results from the season will not be taken into account.

The European Championships in Birmingham are still expected to go ahead with Mujinga Kambundji. As the 2024 European 200-meter champion from Rome, she has an automatic spot in this event. Her management team expects that Léon’s mother will be able to run under 23 seconds again by mid-August.

Two Surprises

William Reais, who trains with the Kambundji clan, also made a big impression. He set a personal best of 10.16 seconds, holding off 200-meter European champion Timothé Mumenthaler (10.19).

There was also a surprise in the women’s javelin throw. It wasn’t Leonie Hügli—who had improved the Swiss record to 62.18 m in two attempts this year—who won the title. Despite a strong throw of 59.71 m, she was surpassed by Sabrina Boss on her final attempt. The athlete from LV Thun threw the javelin 60.88 m, thereby meeting the European Championship qualifying standard.