Tobias Eder of the Eisbären Berlin was diagnosed with a malignant tumor in 2024. The national ice hockey player has now died as a result of the cancer.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ice hockey professional Tobias Eder of the Eisbären Berlin dies at the age of 26.

He was diagnosed with a malignant tumor after participating in the World Championships last summer.

Ice hockey Germany mourns the national player who lost his most difficult battle. Show more

The death of national player Tobias Eder has plunged German ice hockey into a state of shock. At the age of 26, the Eisbären Berlin professional died of complications from cancer. "Tobi unfortunately did not win his most difficult battle. It is impossible to find the right words right now," the Eisbären wrote in their statement.

Eder was diagnosed with a malignant tumor during a sports medical examination by the capital city club just a few weeks after his participation in the World Championships in the Czech Republic last summer. The illness of the Tegernsee native made it necessary to begin treatment immediately.

Minute's silence at DEL games

The German Ice Hockey Federation spoke of "shocking news". Eder had already succumbed to his serious illness a few days ago. "We remember the many funny, beautiful and special moments we were able to experience with Tobi and say goodbye with great gratitude for the time we spent together," the DEB announced.

Due to Eder's "critically deteriorating health", the Polar Bears' scheduled league game at ERC Ingolstadt had been postponed to February 26. The Eisbären team did not feel able to play the game scheduled for Wednesday. According to the schedule, the Berlin team will host Düsseldorfer EG, one of Eder's former clubs, on Friday.

The German Ice Hockey League announced that there will be a minute's silence in memory of Eder at the upcoming DEL games. Eder began his career with EC Bad Tölz. He made his way to the Eisbären via EHC Red Bull München and DEG. "Thank you for everything, Tobi. We will never forget you," wrote the Munich team. Düsseldorf were "speechless and deeply saddened".

The Bavarian played 27 international matches for the German national team, according to the association. Last year, after winning the DEL title with the Eisbären, he was also part of the DEB's World Championship squad. In the opening game, Eder scored a goal in the 6-4 win over Olympic bronze medalists Slovakia. "April and May could definitely have gone worse. This is something I've been working towards my whole life," said Eder at the time.

Eder's death brings back sad memories

The DEB team later lost to Switzerland in the World Championship quarter-finals. Eder's cancer was discovered shortly afterwards. In November, the Eisbären pro thanked everyone on Instagram for their "incredible support" during his treatment. He appealed in the video: "Go for screening, do it for yourself, do it for your loved ones, for your friends, for your family. Because at the end of the day, nothing is more valuable than your health."

After Eder's cancer diagnosis became known, Polar Bears club owner Philip Anschutz, a US billionaire, offered to cover the costs of the goal scorer's treatment and possible therapy in the USA. "Dear Tobi, we will miss you. You always put a smile on everyone's face. That's how we will always remember you," the DEL record champions wrote.

Eder's death brings back sad memories of Robert Müller. The former national ice hockey goalkeeper died in 2009 as a result of a brain tumor at the age of just 28.