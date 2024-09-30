  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Dispute over marketing German Ski Association takes FIS to court: "We will not accept"

SDA

30.9.2024 - 22:52

Causing trouble for the major ski federations: FIS President Johan Eliasch.
Causing trouble for the major ski federations: FIS President Johan Eliasch.
Picture: Keystone

In the dispute over the marketing of image rights, the German Ski Association is taking the world federation FIS to court. The hearing has already taken place in Munich.

30.09.2024, 22:52

01.10.2024, 09:37

Stefan Schwarzbach, member of the board of the German Ski Association (DSV), confirmed this to the dpa agency. The DSV is of the opinion that the FIS decision violates German and European competition law. "That's why, like our colleagues in Austria, we have applied for a temporary injunction against this decision," said Schwarzbach in an interview with BR24.

The hearing before the Munich District Court has already taken place, Schwarzbach confirmed to dpa. A decision is to be announced in mid-October. The proceedings in Austria have been postponed until the end of November. Swiss-Ski is also critical of the FIS plan, but has not (yet) taken any legal action.

Dispute with the FIS. Ski Austria files announced lawsuit

Dispute with the FISSki Austria files announced lawsuit

Agreement or further confrontation?

The point of contention is the marketing; until now, the national ski associations have marketed their races themselves. However, the controversial FIS President Johan Eliasch wants the rights to be marketed centrally from the 2025/26 season in order to open up new markets, for example in the USA, China and Saudi Arabia. The dispute has been going on for over two years now.

The necessary decisions have already been made by the world governing body, but the national associations felt ignored and demanded a joint decision. "The world federation has de facto tried to disenfranchise the national federations, including the German Ski Association, with this change, and we will not accept that," added Schwarzbach.

Videos from the department

SDA

More from the department

Swiss-Ski CEO in an interview. Reusser on the dispute with the FIS:

Swiss-Ski CEO in an interviewReusser on the dispute with the FIS: "It has to make sense for all sides"

At the age of 83. Baseball player Pete Rose passes away

At the age of 83Baseball player Pete Rose passes away

Formula 1. No more Formula 1 engines from Renault

Formula 1No more Formula 1 engines from Renault

Fatal crash at the World Cycling Championships. Was Muriel Furrer lying in the forest for almost two hours until she was rescued?

Fatal crash at the World Cycling ChampionshipsWas Muriel Furrer lying in the forest for almost two hours until she was rescued?

Sailing. Britannia and Luna Rossa still on a par

SailingBritannia and Luna Rossa still on a par