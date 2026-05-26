Switzerland will play Finland for group victory. KEYSTONE

The group stage of the Ice Hockey World Championship in Switzerland ends on Tuesday. While the Swiss national team duels with Finland for the group win, Germany and Sweden are threatened with an early exit. The starting position.

Andreas Lunghi

Group A

Switzerland and Finland are unbeaten in Group A and are already through to the quarter-finals. In the direct duel on Tuesday evening: whoever wins, wins the group. Behind them, the starting position promises to be very exciting: Germany are in third place with 10 points, but have already played all their games.

Three teams still have the chance to overtake Germany on Tuesday. Latvia can seal qualification for the quarter-finals with a win against Hungary. The same applies to Austria and the USA, who will meet in a direct duel at 16:20 to conclude the tournament - and could seal the Germans' exit from the preliminary round.

Group B

Canada has secured group victory and qualification for the quarter-finals before the last game. Norway is also in the knockout phase for the first time in 14 years and can even secure second place with a win against Denmark.

While the Czech Republic can also plan for the quarter-finals, things are getting critical for Sweden: The Swedes are in 5th place before the last game and can only overtake the Slovaks. Sweden needs a win in 60 minutes against the Olympic finalists on Tuesday, otherwise the ten-time world champions will miss out on the quarter-finals, as they did in 2019.

Switzerland's potential opponent in the quarter-finals is therefore also completely open. The only thing that is clear is that the Nati will avoid Canada for the time being. If the Nati win their last group game, they will face the fourth-placed team in Group B. If they lose, they will face the third-placed team. Depending on the outcome of the games, this could be: Norway, the Czech Republic, Slovakia or Sweden.

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