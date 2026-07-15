The opening game of the 2027 Ice Hockey World Championship will take place at Schalke's soccer stadium in Gelsenkirchen. More than 60,000 fans are expected to attend the match between Germany and Switzerland on May 13.

An ice hockey rink in a soccer stadium. That happened in Switzerland at the turn of 2018/19 as well.

More than 60,000 fans are expected

More than 60,000 fans are expected Germany and Switzerland to Kick Off the Ice Hockey World Championship at Schalke 04 Stadium

The International Ice Hockey Federation has now officially confirmed the venue. It had already been determined that Germany would face Switzerland in its opening game.

Coach Jan Cadieux's team was placed in Group A in June. There, World Championship runner-up Switzerland will face Germany, defending champion Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Austria, Slovenia, and newcomer Ukraine.

The Swiss team's remaining group stage matches will take place in Mannheim. The schedule will not be published until September.