Dominik Kahun is eagerly awaiting the game against Switzerland. Keystone

Germany versus Switzerland on Thursday at the Ice Hockey World Championship is a classic between brothers and neighbors. You know each other, you tease each other. And they're even staying in the same hotel.

Harold Kreis is in a joking mood. "Wow, if I had known that a Swiss was listening, I would have held back a bit," says the 66-year-old German-Canadian, who won the Swiss championship with Lugano and ZSC, with a laugh. Germany's ice hockey players are in a good mood on Tuesday evening after their 5:2 victory over Norway - their third in their third World Championship match. While the home journalists are complaining about the poor ice and the rough style of play of the Norwegians, head coach Kreis and his team are already looking ahead to Thursday afternoon's game against Switzerland.

Germany's coach Harold Kreis is confident ahead of the neighboring duel with Switzerland. Keystone

"Of course," says Kreis. "It's a great rivalry. The players like this challenge." Dominik Kahun agrees. The playoff finalist with Lausanne speaks of the "great fun" that the duels with Switzerland always bring. "We're even staying in the same hotel as the guys here," says the former SCB forward with a laugh. "We see each other every day and talk to each other every now and then."

Brutally good

On the ice, whether good or bad, there will of course be no sign of this collegiality. "We know how good the Swiss are," says Kahun, showing a lot of respect. "We saw their game against the USA on TV, 3:0, that's brutally good. Nevertheless, we will of course do everything we can to win." Both can practically book their place in the quarter-finals, but a win would massively boost their chances of finishing in the top two of the group and facing a potentially somewhat weaker quarter-final opponent.

Harold Kreis is playing in his third World Championship for the Germans. The two previous times they faced Switzerland in the quarter-finals, in Riga with the better end for him and a year ago in Ostrava for Patrick Fischer's team. Both went on to win the silver medal. "This time, of course, the starting position is different," says the former coach of Davos, Chur, Lugano, ZSC and Zug.

Now come the big ones

Kreis is naturally satisfied with his team's start to the World Championships. But he also puts it into perspective: "Of course, they were also good opponents (Hungary, Kazakhstan, Norway), I don't want to be disrespectful, but the nations at the top are yet to come." He also counts Switzerland among them, after reaching the final last year anyway.

In theory, he knows the recipe against Switzerland. "We have to play fast, be very careful with the puck," Kreis explains. "We have to skate the puck well and get behind the defense." Of course, he knows that this won't be easy. "The Swiss, like the Norwegians, play physically, but they make the spaces tight mainly through their speed, their good positioning and their overview." But he promises: "We're going into this duel with a broad chest."

Friends in and fondue from Switzerland

Even six years after his departure from Zug, Harold Kreis still has a little bit of Switzerland in him. "I still have friends there, one or two expressions have remained," he says. "And the occasional fondue at home." For now, though, he hopes his team doesn't play cheese against their neighbors.