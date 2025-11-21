  1. Residential Customers
Davis Cup Germany wins quarter-final thriller late after midnight

SDA

21.11.2025 - 06:19

The German Davis Cup team celebrates reaching the semi-finals after a thriller against Argentina.
Picture: Keystone
Picture: Keystone

Germany is the last team to qualify for the semi-finals of the Davis Cup.

Keystone-SDA

21.11.2025, 06:19

21.11.2025, 07:41

The German team led by Alexander Zverev came out on top 2:1 in a battle of nerves against Argentina in the quarter-finals of the final tournament in Bologna. The victory was only decided at 1:03 a.m. after the final doubles match.

In this match, Kevin Krawietz/Tim Pütz won the decisive point with a 4:6, 6:4, 7:6 (12:10) against Andrés Molteni/Horacio Zeballos after fending off three match points. Zverev had previously equalized the score at 1:1 with a two-set victory over Francisco Cerundolo on his comeback in the Nations Cup after a break of almost three years, giving Germany the chance to progress and win their first Davis Cup title since 1993. Jan-Lennard Struff had lost to Tomas Martin Etcheverry in two sets in the opener.

Germany will face Spain in the semi-finals on Saturday. Defending champions and hosts Italy and Belgium will battle it out for the second ticket to the final on Friday.

